Qatar Bans Saudi-Led Block’s Goods in Retaliation for 1-Year Embargo

Alwaght- Qatari government has ordered shops to remove goods that come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, in reaction to the Saudi-led block's wide-ranging boycott on the Persian Gulf emirate, Doha officials said Saturday

The economic ministry on Saturday ordered Qatari shops to remove goods imported from the four countries at once. Inspectors will be visiting shops to ensure complianceand will also try and stop products such as Saudi dairy goods from entering Qatar via a third country

The order comes just days before the anniversary of a bitter Persian Gulf crisis. In 5 June 2017 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". Qatar continues to vehemently reject the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.

In April 2018, however, Qatar took part in the joint Gulf Shield military drills in Saudi Arabia along with 25 other nations. Later that month, the Saudi foreign minister tried to bully Qatar into sending troops to Syria to support anti-government rebels, implying that it risks losing US support and facing a revolution at home otherwise.