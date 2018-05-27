At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa

Alwaght- Saudi-led coalition's recent airstrike in Sanaa has killed at least four Yemeni civilians and injured 10 mores on Saturday.

According to Yemeni officials, the Saudi-led coalition launched an airstrike, targeting a gas station affiliated to a state-run oil company in Yemen's capital. Earlier in the day, eight other airstrikes were reportedly carried out in Hudeidah province, hitting the communications networks in Salif city.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched an aggressionon neighboring Yemen in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the Houthi Ansarullah movement

The military campaign has killed and injured over 600,000 civilians, according to the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed a blockade on Yemen, which has halted humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine to the conflict-ridden state.

Several Western countries, the US and the UK in particular, are accused of being complicit in the aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment.