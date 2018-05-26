North, South Koran Leaders Hold Meeting after Trump Expressing Hope for Summit

Alwaght- South and North Korean leaders held a surprise meeting with on Saturday, South Korean officials said.

"The two leaders exchanged their opinions candidly to implement the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration and to have a successful North Korea-U.S. summit… Moon will announce the result of today's meeting at 10 a.m. [01:00 GMT] Sunday," spokesman of South Korean President Moon Jae-in was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency

The unannounced meeting at the Panmunjom border village between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came a month after they held the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade at the same venue and declared they would toward a nuclear-free Korean peninsula.

South Korean president visited US President earlier this week after Trump said that cancelled the much-anticipated meeting, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility."

However, Trump changed his mind on Friday and said that Washington was having “productive talks” with Pyongyang about reinstating the June 12 meeting.

“We are having very productive talks about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date," Trump said in a Twitter post late on Friday.