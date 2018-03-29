Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 29 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

North, south Korea Leaders to Meet on April 27 in Historic Summit

North, south Korea Leaders to Meet on April 27 in Historic Summit

North and South Korean leaders are set to hold a historic meeting on April 27, officials from the two countries have announced

Saudi Arabia Must Face US Lawsuit in Sept. 11 Case: US Judge An American judge has ruled against Saudi Arabia’s bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing the regime of helping plan the September 11, 2001, attacks, and asserted that the monarchy must pay billions of dollars in damages.

Somalia Reports UAE to UN Over Illegal Military Base in Berbera - Somalia complained to the United Nations Security Council over the illegal construction of a UAE military base in breakaway region Somaliland.

Masses in Ghana Protest against US Military Deal Thousands have marched across the Ghanaian capital, Accra to demand the nullification of military deal between the country and the United States.

Western Countries Ordered Spread of Wahhabism: Saudi Crown Prince The Wahhabi extremist ideology was spread by Saudi Arabic across the world at the request of Western countries, Saudi Crown Prince has revealed.

Syrian Forces Discover Mass Grave in Newly-Liberated City of Harasta Syrian forces has found a mass grave containing dozens of civilians and army servicemen in newly liberated Harasta city in besieged Eastern Ghouta, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported

Israeli Regime Tanks Shell Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli tanks struck the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the occupying regime continues occasional aggression against the besieged Palestinian enclave

Iraq to Stop Kurds Launching Cross-Border Incursions Against Turkey: PM Iraq will prevent Kurdish militants based in northern part of the country from launching cross-border attacks against Turkey

Syria Determined to Liberate Territories from Foreign Forces, Terrorists: UN Envoy Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari says his country is determined to liberate all its territories

North Korean, Chinese Leaders Hold Talks in Beijing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first foreign trip since ascending to power in 2011, meeting China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Terrorists Preparing False Flag Gas Attack in Idlib: Syrian UN Envoy Foreign terrorists are plotting to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province to blame it on government forces, Damascus permanent representative to the UN said, emphasizing that the false flag attack will be covered by Western media.

Bahraini Regime Sentences to Prison 9 Civilians, Including Minor Bahraini regime has sentenced nine anti-regime Shiite protesters, including a teenager, to prison as the ruling Al Khalifah monarchy continues to crack down on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists.

Erdogan, Putin Hold Talks on Upcoming Syria Talks Russian President held talks with his Turkish counterpart on the upcoming summit meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara

Saudis Committing War Crimes in Yemen, Blaming Iran to Divert Attention: IRGC Iran’s IRGC has rejected Saudi allegations that it is providing missiles to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying such claims are aimed at diverting attention .

Qatar Rejects Fresh UAE Claims of Intercepting Civilian Planes Qatar has rejected claims of intercepting two of the UAE passenger flights, the third such incident over airspace since the blockade on Doha began last June.

President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah Saudi regime had offered to stop backing terrorists in Syria and give the country billions of dollars if it severs Iran ties

Iran Dismisses Britain’s Claims on Yemen Missiles Iran has dismissed Britain’s allegations about Tehran supplying of missiles to Yemen, saying London, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed against Yemenis.

UN Chief Rebukes Myanmarese Officials’ Anti-Rohingya Remarks as Shocking UN has criticized recent remarks by Myanmarese army chief against Rohingyas, hinting that regime officials of the predominantly Buddhist country are involved in the incitement of hatred against the minority Muslim community.

Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats The United States has abused its power as the host of the United Nations headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia’s mission at the UN

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory Syria has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Turkish occupation troops from its territory terming their presence a blatant violation of international law.

Saudi Arabia Must Face US Lawsuit in Sept. 11 Case: US Judge

Saudi Arabia Must Face US Lawsuit in Sept. 11 Case: US Judge
Alwaght- An American judge has ruled against Saudi Arabia’s bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing the regime of helping plan the September 11, 2001, attacks, and asserted that the monarchy must pay billions of dollars in damages.

US District Judge George Daniels said in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday that the plaintiffs’ allegations “narrowly articulate a reasonable basis,” Reuters reported.

Daniels has been tasked to oversee litigation against Riyadh by the families of those killed, some 25,000 people injured, and numerous businesses.

 “We’re delighted that Judge Daniels denied Saudi Arabia’s motion to dismiss,” James Kreindler, a lawyer for many of the plaintiffs, said in a phone interview. “We have been pressing to proceed with the case and conduct discovery from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so that the full story can come to light, and expose the Saudi role in the 9/11 attacks.”

The kingdom has denied having played any role in the deadly attacks.

Some 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks, after four hijacked passenger planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

In several cases, hundreds of victims’ relatives and injured survivors, along with insurance companies and businesses say, the Saudi government assisted the attacks through a variety of activities in support of al-Qaeda over a number of years.

