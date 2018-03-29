Masses in Ghana Protest against US Military Deal

Alwaght-Thousands have marched across the Ghanaian capital, Accra to demand the nullification of military deal between the country and the United States.

The controversial military deal with the US was passed by parliament last week and approved by President Nana Akufo-Addo's government on Friday. The military pact has come under heavy criticism from ordinary citizens and opposition parties saying it undermines the country's sovereignty.

Ghana and the United States are working to forge closer ties between their armed forces but both have denied rumors that Washington is planning to set up military bases in the West African nation.

Police estimated the crowd size at about 3,500 protesters. While officers in riot gear were present, no violence was reported.

Protesters wearing the black and red of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) carried signs reading "Akufo-Addo must not sell Ghana," and "Incompetent government, incompetent agreement".

In a tweet supporting the protest, former president John Mahama said, "I join in declaring #GhanaFirst as my compatriots and other democratic forces converge to demonstrate their opposition to the Ghana/US military agreement."

On Tuesday a high-ranking NDC member, Koku Anyidoho, was reportedly called in for questioning by police after a radio interview on Monday in which he said there would be a "civilian coup d'etat" over the deal.

The US Embassy in Accra says Washington is investing over $20 million (16.3 million euros) in training and equipment for the Ghanaian armed forces."

Joint exercises were planned for this year "which require access to Ghanaian bases by US participants and those from other nations when included," it added.

Neo-colonial powers including the United States and France are looking to extend their military presence across Africa under the pretext of combating terrorism.

The US is struggling to redeem its battered image in Africa after reports President Donald Trump described African nations as “shithole countries” in a discussion on immigration. The White House later claimed he did not use that language.