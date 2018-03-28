Syrian Forces Discover Mass Grave in Newly-Liberated City of Harasta

Alwaght- Syrian forces has found a mass grave containing dozens of civilians and army servicemen in newly liberated Harasta city in besieged Eastern Ghouta, Iran's Fars News Agency reported.

The gruesome find is just the latest in a series made by Syrian forces as they come closer and closer to liquidating the hardline terrorist-held pocket eastern suburb of capital Damascus.

Harasta was occupied by Ahrar al-Sham, a coalition of Salafist units waging war against the Syrian government for seven years. The militants were dislodged from the city by government troops on Saturday. Over a thousand terrorists and some three thousand members of their families left the city for Idlib province on Friday.

As the Syrian army moves closer and closer to wrapping up Operation Damascus Steel, the military operation aimed at freeing Eastern Ghouta from terrorists control, troops have made a series of gruesome and unexpected discoveries, including mass graves, underground facilities and makeshift weapons manufacturing plants used by the terrorists.

Testimony from some of the estimated 400,000 civilians in the militant-controlled pocket has also offered details about the terrorists' systematic violations of human rights, imprisonment and torture of those they defined as 'infidels', and the use of civilians as human shields.