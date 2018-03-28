Syria Determined to Liberate Territories from Foreign Forces, Terrorists: UN Envoy

Alwaght- Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari says his country is determined to liberate all its territories including the Occupied Golan, Afrin, Raqqa and Idleb from foreign forces and terrorists.

Al-Jaafari made his remarks during a UN Security Council’s session on the situation in Syria on Wednesday where he stressed that the zero hour approaches for the liberation of Eastern Ghouta from terrorists, renewing Syria’s rejection to any terrorist or hostile foreign forces on its territories.

He added that only 2 out of the 15 UNSC member states have embassies in Damascus, therefore, the information provided by these two states is more accurate to describe the humanitarian situation in Syria and assess it in an honest and objective way.

Al-Jaafari referred to the liberation of the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city in 2016, noting that such victory has not been possible without the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab army and the support of the Syrian people, allies and friendly countries.

The testimonies of tens of thousands of civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta shed light on the terrorist groups’ practices against them, al-Jaafari said.

He added that the hysterical behavior of some UNSC member states over the past days and weeks in parallel with the Syrian State’s efforts to exercise its sovereign right and fight terrorist organizations, cleanse its territories and restore security and stability provides an evidence that the states which support terrorist groups aimed at doubling the suffering of the Syrian people instead of alleviating it in an attempt to blackmail the Syrian government and save the terrorists from their inevitable tragic fate.

Al-Jaafari added that al-Ghouta did not fall as the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations said, but it was liberated as east of Aleppo, and what has fallen is terrorism.