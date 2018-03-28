North Korean, Chinese Leaders Hold Talks in Beijing

Alwaght- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first foreign trip since ascending to power in 2011, meeting China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing and held talks on destroying the country's nuclear arsenal, according to Chinese state media.

Kim, who made the surprise trip to the Chinese capital at Beijing's request, said he felt compelled to personally inform President Xi of the rapid diplomatic developments on the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks, Xinhua reported.

Xi said Kim's current visit to China, which came at a special time and was of great significance, fully embodied the great importance attached by Beijing to the relations between the two countries and the two parties.

"We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim.

For his part, Kim said his current visit aims to meet Chinese comrades, enhance strategic communication, and deepen traditional friendship and keep close contacts through such forms as sending special envoys.

The two leaders thoroughly exchanged views on the situation of the world and the Korean Peninsula.

Xi said that positive changes had taken place on the Korean Peninsula since this year, and China appreciates the important efforts made by North Korea.

On the Korean Peninsula issue, Xi said that China sticks to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula and solving problems through dialogue and consultation.

China calls on all parties to support the improvement of inter-Korean ties, and take concrete efforts to facilitate peace talks, said Xi, noting that China will continue to play constructive role on the issue and work with all parties, including the North Korea, toward the thaw of the situation on the peninsula.

Kim said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is starting to get better, as his country has taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks.

The official confirmation of the visit ended speculations about the identity of the high profile North Korean visitor in China after Japanese media spotted a green train, similar to the one used by Kim's father, arriving in Beijing on Monday.

The North Korean leader is due to hold separate summits with South Korea’s President Moon in late April and possibly with Trump in May.