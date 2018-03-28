Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 28 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

Iraqi to Stop Kurds Launching Cross-Border Incursions Against Turkey: PM Al-Abadi

Iraqi to Stop Kurds Launching Cross-Border Incursions Against Turkey: PM Al-Abadi

Iraq will prevent Kurdish militants based in northern part of the country from launching cross-border attacks against Turkey

Syria Determined to Liberate its Territories from Foreign Forces, Terrorists: Al-Jaafari Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari says his country is determined to liberate all its territories

North Korean, Chinese Leaders Hold Talks in Beijing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first foreign trip since ascending to power in 2011, meeting China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Terrorists Preparing False Flag Gas Attack in Idlib: Syrian UN Envoy Foreign terrorists are plotting to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province to blame it on government forces, Damascus permanent representative to the UN said, emphasizing that the false flag attack will be covered by Western media.

Bahraini Regime Sentences to Prison 9 Civilians, Including Minor Bahraini regime has sentenced nine anti-regime Shiite protesters, including a teenager, to prison as the ruling Al Khalifah monarchy continues to crack down on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists.

Erdogan, Putin Hold Talks on Upcoming Syria Talks Russian President held talks with his Turkish counterpart on the upcoming summit meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara

Saudis Committing War Crimes in Yemen, Blaming Iran to Divert Attention: IRGC Iran’s IRGC has rejected Saudi allegations that it is providing missiles to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying such claims are aimed at diverting attention .

Qatar Rejects Fresh UAE Claims of Intercepting Civilian Planes Qatar has rejected claims of intercepting two of the UAE passenger flights, the third such incident over airspace since the blockade on Doha began last June.

President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah Saudi regime had offered to stop backing terrorists in Syria and give the country billions of dollars if it severs Iran ties

Iran Dismisses Britain’s Claims on Yemen Missiles Iran has dismissed Britain’s allegations about Tehran supplying of missiles to Yemen, saying London, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed against Yemenis.

UN Chief Rebukes Myanmarese Officials’ Anti-Rohingya Remarks as Shocking UN has criticized recent remarks by Myanmarese army chief against Rohingyas, hinting that regime officials of the predominantly Buddhist country are involved in the incitement of hatred against the minority Muslim community.

Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats The United States has abused its power as the host of the United Nations headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia’s mission at the UN

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory Syria has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Turkish occupation troops from its territory terming their presence a blatant violation of international law.

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China in what is his first trip outside his country since 2011, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Israeli Regime Sets to Build 100 More Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime plans to construct more than a hundred illegal settlements in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violating international law and a United Nation Security Council resolution against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain

Some 5,500 Militants Vacated Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russia Almost 5,500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group and their family members left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Sunday and were taken to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire At least 64 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly blaze in at a shopping mall in Russia with six bodies reported missing.

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen's Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

North Korean, Chinese Leaders Hold Talks in Beijing

Terrorists Preparing False Flag Gas Attack in Idlib: Syrian UN Envoy

Yemen War: Four Years on

Bahraini Regime Sentences to Prison 9 Civilians, Including Minor

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

West’s Split Plans in Syria May Explain Recent Violence

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah

Baghdad Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding Iraqi Popular Forces

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets

Saudis Committing War Crimes in Yemen, Blaming Iran to Divert Attention: IRGC

Erdogan, Putin Hold Talks on Upcoming Syria Talks

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Hezbollah Launches ’Holy Defense’ Video Game Based on Terror in Syria

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

UK Muslim Association Urges May to Press Saudi Crown Prince on Yemen War, Rights abuses

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
North Korean, Chinese Leaders Hold Talks in Beijing

Wednesday 28 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
North Korean, Chinese Leaders Hold Talks in Beijing

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North

Alwaght- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first foreign trip since ascending to power in 2011, meeting China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing and held talks on destroying the country's nuclear arsenal, according to Chinese state media.

Kim, who made the surprise trip to the Chinese capital at Beijing's request, said he felt compelled to personally inform President Xi of the rapid diplomatic developments on the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks, Xinhua reported.

Xi said Kim's current visit to China, which came at a special time and was of great significance, fully embodied the great importance attached by Beijing to the relations between the two countries and the two parties.

"We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim.

For his part, Kim said his current visit aims to meet Chinese comrades, enhance strategic communication, and deepen traditional friendship and keep close contacts through such forms as sending special envoys.

The two leaders thoroughly exchanged views on the situation of the world and the Korean Peninsula.

Xi said that positive changes had taken place on the Korean Peninsula since this year, and China appreciates the important efforts made by North Korea.

On the Korean Peninsula issue, Xi said that China sticks to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula and solving problems through dialogue and consultation.

China calls on all parties to support the improvement of inter-Korean ties, and take concrete efforts to facilitate peace talks, said Xi, noting that China will continue to play constructive role on the issue and work with all parties, including the North Korea, toward the thaw of the situation on the peninsula.

Kim said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is starting to get better, as his country has taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks.

The official confirmation of the visit ended speculations about the identity of the high profile North Korean visitor in China after Japanese media spotted a green train, similar to the one used by Kim's father, arriving in Beijing on Monday.

The North Korean leader is due to hold separate summits with South Korea’s President Moon in late April and possibly with Trump in May.

 

China North Korea Kim Jong Un Xi Jinping

