Terrorists Preparing False Flag Gas Attack in Idlib: Syrian UN Envoy

Alwaght- Foreign terrorists are plotting to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province to blame it on government forces, Damascus permanent representative to the UN said, emphasizing that the false flag attack will be covered by Western media.

"State-sponsors of terrorism have instructed the terrorists to use chemical weapons again," Bashar Jaafari stated. "This theatrical gesture will be carried out with the participation of a number of countries, the White Helmets, and will be covered in Western media", the Syrian diplomat said, adding that foreign experts preparing the attack will involve women and children.

Jaafari specified that the presumed attack will see poisonous gas used against civilians.

"The victims will be transferred to Israeli hospitals. This all will take place on the Syria-Turkey border," he noted.

The same warnings were issued by the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation in January: they reported that Syrian terrorists were preparing provocations involving chemical warfare agents in Eastern Ghouta, which, they said, would be used by Western states as a pretext for accusing Damascus of the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian civilian population.

Another case of alleged chemical weapons use was reported on January 26 by the White Helmets, a Syrian opposition civil defense group operating in militant-held areas, claiming that three civilians had been killed and dozens more were wounded in a suspected chlorine gas attack on Eastern Ghouta.

Following this report, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert accused Syrian authorities of staging this attack, which was vehemently rejected by Damascus.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly warned about upcoming chemical provocations, and have highlighted that banned warfare agents have been used by the militants. Earlier this week, Syrian government forces reportedly captured a well-equipped chemical laboratory in Eastern Ghouta. Footage from the facility has been published by the SANA news agency. The installation contained modern industrial-grade hardware of foreign origins, large amounts of chemical substances as well as crude homemade munitions ad their parts.