  Wednesday 28 March 2018
Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

Terrorists Preparing False Flag Gas Attack in Idlib: Syrian UN Envoy

Terrorists Preparing False Flag Gas Attack in Idlib: Syrian UN Envoy

Foreign terrorists are plotting to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province to blame it on government forces, Damascus permanent representative to the UN said, emphasizing that the false flag attack will be covered by Western media.

Bahraini Regime Sentences to Prison 9 Civilians, Including Minor Bahraini regime has sentenced nine anti-regime Shiite protesters, including a teenager, to prison as the ruling Al Khalifah monarchy continues to crack down on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists.

Erdogan, Putin Hold Talks on Upcoming Syria Talks Russian President held talks with his Turkish counterpart on the upcoming summit meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara

Saudis Committing War Crimes in Yemen, Blaming Iran to Divert Attention: IRGC Iran’s IRGC has rejected Saudi allegations that it is providing missiles to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying such claims are aimed at diverting attention .

Qatar Rejects Fresh UAE Claims of Intercepting Civilian Planes Qatar has rejected claims of intercepting two of the UAE passenger flights, the third such incident over airspace since the blockade on Doha began last June.

President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah Saudi regime had offered to stop backing terrorists in Syria and give the country billions of dollars if it severs Iran ties

Iran Dismisses Britain’s Claims on Yemen Missiles Iran has dismissed Britain’s allegations about Tehran supplying of missiles to Yemen, saying London, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed against Yemenis.

UN Chief Rebukes Myanmarese Officials’ Anti-Rohingya Remarks as Shocking UN has criticized recent remarks by Myanmarese army chief against Rohingyas, hinting that regime officials of the predominantly Buddhist country are involved in the incitement of hatred against the minority Muslim community.

Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats The United States has abused its power as the host of the United Nations headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia’s mission at the UN

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory Syria has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Turkish occupation troops from its territory terming their presence a blatant violation of international law.

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China in what is his first trip outside his country since 2011, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Israeli Regime Sets to Build 100 More Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime plans to construct more than a hundred illegal settlements in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violating international law and a United Nation Security Council resolution against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain

Some 5,500 Militants Vacated Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russia Almost 5,500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group and their family members left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Sunday and were taken to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire At least 64 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly blaze in at a shopping mall in Russia with six bodies reported missing.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists Bahraini regime says it would take "severe measures" to track down political dissidents and anti-regime activists who use social media as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty does not shy away from its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Bahraini Regime Sentences to Prison 9 Civilians, Including Minor

Wednesday 28 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Bahraini Regime Sentences to Prison 9 Civilians, Including Minor
Alwaght- Bahraini regime has sentenced nine anti-regime Shiite protesters, including a teenager, to prison as the ruling Al Khalifah monarchy continues to crack down on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists.

Bahrain's Supreme Criminal Court sentenced eight defendants to seven years in prison after convicting them of attacking a police patrol with Molotov cocktails in the town of A'ali, situated about three kilometers southeast of the capital Manama.

A judicial source and activists said the ninth was a minor, who received a three-year jail term.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy later named the teenager as 19-year-old Sayed Nizar Alwadaei, adding that he is the brother-in-law of London-based Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who is the head of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD).

Sayed Ahmed said lawyers had confirmed to him that his young relative, who is already serving a three-year prison sentence on the charge of planting a fake bomb, was among those convicted.

The UK-based Bahraini activist’s mother-in-law, Hajer Mansoor Hassan, 49, was hospitalized with hypoglycemia on March 22 three days after starting a hunger strike to protest the treatment of inmates at the notorious Isa Town Prison.

Hassan and Medina Ali reportedly ended their hunger strike on Saturday, calling for a halt to ‘humiliating and discriminatory treatment’ at the detention center.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.

On March 5, 2017, Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure blasted by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah ratified the constitutional amendment on April 3 last year.

 

Bahrain Court Activists Human Rights

