Erdogan, Putin Hold Talks on Upcoming Iran-Russia-Turkey Summit in Ankara

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip on preparations for the upcoming summit meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara

According to the Kremlin press service during the phone conversation between the two president on Tuesday, they discussed preparations for a regular meeting of the top-level Cooperation Council between Russia and Turkey and the second summit of the Astana process guarantor nations - Russia, Turkey and Iran - due to be held in early April in Ankara."

The Turkish leader also extended his sincere condolences of the Kemerovo tragedy and offered the words of sympathy to the families of those killed in the disastrous shopping mall fire.

On November 22, 2017, Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a meeting in Russia’s Sochi to announce considerable progress in joint anti-terrorist campaign in Syria and the beginning of a new stage in the settlement of the crisis in this country.

Another step in this process was made at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 30, 2018, which brought together more than 1,500 delegates representing all strata of Syrian society. The congress yielded a decision to set up a constitutional commission.