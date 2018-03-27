Saudis Committing War Crimes in Yemen, Blaming Iran to Divert Attention: IRGC

Alwaght- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has rejected Saudi allegations that Iran is providing missiles to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying such claims are aimed at diverting attention from Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

IRGC's Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said on Tuesday that all routes to send weapons to Yemen are blocked as the country remains under a full Saudi blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition, which is engaged in a bloody military campaign against Yemen, displayed wreckage of what it claimed to be fragments of ballistic missiles supplied to the Ansarullah by Iran.

The senior IRGC commander further said “the Saudis with the help of the Americans, Zionists and some other reactionary regional governments have actually been committing major crimes and attacking the oppressed nation of Yemen over the past three years.”

Therefore, in order to divert public attention across the region and the world from these atrocities, they fabricate several claims, among them Iran’s transfer of weapons to Yemen to reinforce the Houthi movement.

Javani added that Saudi Arabia is also seeking to cover up its embarrassing failures in Yemen by leveling such accusations.

He further stressed that the Yemeni nation is standing firm against the Saudi aggression and has achieved the capability to produce its own defensive weapons, including missiles.

“This is an achievement that has been inconceivable to Saudis,” the IRGC general said.

Late Sunday, Yemeni forces carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Yemen’s army and Ansarullah fighters fired a barrage of ballistic missiles that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and as well as Abha, Najran and Jizan Regional Airports.

The missile attacks come on the third anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s onslaught against its southern neighbor.

Between November and December of last year, Yemeni forces fired retaliatory missiles targeting Saudi border locations and an airport in Riyadh.

The missiles have been fired in retaliation to an ongoing Saudi-led aggression against Yemen which started on March 25, 2015. More than 14,000 people have been killed since the onset the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen with much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.