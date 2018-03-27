Qatar Rejects Fresh UAE Claims of Intercepting Civilian Planes

Alwaght- Qatar has rejected claims of intercepting two of the United Arab Emirates' passenger flights, the third such incident over airspace since the blockade on Doha began last June.

The statement came after the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority claimed on Monday that two Qatari fighter jets had "dangerously approached" two UAE-registered commercial aircrafts while flying over Bahraini airspace.

According to UAE state agency WAM, one of the aircrafts was forced to "do an emergency manoeuver to avoid colliding with the Qatari jets".

Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) said the Emirati statement was an attempt to cover up the UAE's multiple breaches of Qatari airspace.

The QCAA also confirmed Qatar's commitment to the highest international aviation quality and safety standards.

Last January, Qatar filed a complaint with the United Nations, reporting a second violation of its airspace by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) jet in recent weeks.

Qatar's UN envoy said Doha would take all necessary measures required to defend its borders, airspace and national security in order to preserve its legitimate sovereign right in accordance with international laws if such violations were repeated.

The accusations and counter-accusations between the two Persian Gulf states comes amid a worsening dispute which began in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". Qatar continues to vehemently reject the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.