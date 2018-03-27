President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah

Alwaght- Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Saudi regime had told Syria that it was ready to stop supporting terrorists who were wreaking havoc in the country and gave Damascus hundreds of billions of dollars for reconstruction if it accepted to cut ties with Iran.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Saudi regime had made the proposal twice and that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had turned it down.

Riyadh is widely believed to be a key sponsor of the Takfiri terrorists, who have been operating to topple the Syrian government since 2011. Takfirism is largely influenced by Wahhabism, the extremist ideology officially practiced Saudi Arabia and freely preached by Saudi clerics. All leading Takfiri terrorist groups in the world such as ISIS, Taliban, al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab and Boko Haram adhere to the Wahhabi ideology.

Iran, along with Russia and Hezbollah, has been effective in assisting the Syrian government in its war on Takfiri terrorists.

The Hezbollah leader further said the target of the war in Syria is in fact the anti-Israel resistance front, because the resistance movement’s victories in the region pose a threat to the American agenda in the region.

He added that Hezbollah stands stronger today, which means it would be subject to more attacks in the future.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia and the US of using “dirty” means to interfere in Lebanese general elections, scheduled for May 6, in an attempt to target the resistance.

He pointed out that, by detaining Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and forcing him to resign last November, the Saudi regime was targeting the dissolution of the Lebanese government and create an anti-Hezbollah atmosphere.