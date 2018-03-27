Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 28 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

Erdogan, Putin Hold Talks on Upcoming Iran-Russia-Turkey Summit in Ankara

Russian President held talks with his Turkish counterpart on the upcoming summit meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara

Saudis Committing War Crimes in Yemen, Blaming Iran to Divert Attention: IRGC Iran’s IRGC has rejected Saudi allegations that it is providing missiles to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying such claims are aimed at diverting attention .

Qatar Rejects Fresh UAE Claims of Intercepting Civilian Planes Qatar has rejected claims of intercepting two of the UAE passenger flights, the third such incident over airspace since the blockade on Doha began last June.

President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah Saudi regime had offered to stop backing terrorists in Syria and give the country billions of dollars if it severs Iran ties

Iran Dismisses Britain’s Claims on Yemen Missiles Iran has dismissed Britain’s allegations about Tehran supplying of missiles to Yemen, saying London, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed against Yemenis.

UN Chief Rebukes Myanmarese Officials’ Anti-Rohingya Remarks as Shocking UN has criticized recent remarks by Myanmarese army chief against Rohingyas, hinting that regime officials of the predominantly Buddhist country are involved in the incitement of hatred against the minority Muslim community.

Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats The United States has abused its power as the host of the United Nations headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia’s mission at the UN

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory Syria has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Turkish occupation troops from its territory terming their presence a blatant violation of international law.

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China in what is his first trip outside his country since 2011, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Israeli Regime Sets to Build 100 More Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime plans to construct more than a hundred illegal settlements in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violating international law and a United Nation Security Council resolution against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain

Some 5,500 Militants Vacated Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russia Almost 5,500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group and their family members left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Sunday and were taken to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire At least 64 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly blaze in at a shopping mall in Russia with six bodies reported missing.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists Bahraini regime says it would take "severe measures" to track down political dissidents and anti-regime activists who use social media as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty does not shy away from its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’ Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah

Tuesday 27 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Saudi regime had offered to stop backing terrorists in Syria and give the country billions of dollars if it severs Iran ties
Alwaght- Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Saudi regime had told Syria that it was ready to stop supporting terrorists who were wreaking havoc in the country and gave Damascus hundreds of billions of dollars for reconstruction if it accepted to cut ties with Iran.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Saudi regime had made the proposal twice and that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had turned it down.

Riyadh is widely believed to be a key sponsor of the Takfiri terrorists, who have been operating to topple the Syrian government since 2011. Takfirism is largely influenced by Wahhabism, the extremist ideology officially practiced Saudi Arabia and freely preached by Saudi clerics. All leading Takfiri terrorist groups in the world such as ISIS, Taliban, al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab and Boko Haram adhere to the Wahhabi ideology.

Iran, along with Russia and Hezbollah, has been effective in assisting the Syrian government in its war on Takfiri terrorists.

The Hezbollah leader further said the target of the war in Syria is in fact the anti-Israel resistance front, because the resistance movement’s victories in the region pose a threat to the American agenda in the region.

He added that Hezbollah stands stronger today, which means it would be subject to more attacks in the future.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia and the US of using “dirty” means to interfere in Lebanese general elections, scheduled for May 6, in an attempt to target the resistance.

He pointed out that, by detaining Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and forcing him to resign last November, the Saudi regime was targeting the dissolution of the Lebanese government and create an anti-Hezbollah atmosphere.

Tags :

Syria President Assad Lebanon Hezbollah Saudi Arabia Bribe Terrorists

