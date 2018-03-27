Iran Dismisses Britain’s Claims on Yemen Missiles

Alwaght- Iran has dismissed Britain’s allegations about supplying missiles to Yemen, saying London, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed against Yemenis.

“Britain is undoubtedly… responsible for war crimes committed in Yemen over the past three years by selling weapons, providing logistic and intelligence assistance to the aggressor countries, and helping (to impose) an inhuman blockade on the people of the country,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in a statement on Monday.

The Iranian spokesman made the remarks in response to a joint statement by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt earlier in the day, in which the two urged Iran to stop sending weapons to the Ansarullah movement.

“If Iran is genuinely committed to supporting a political solution in Yemen – as it has publicly stated – then it should stop sending in weapons which prolong the conflict, fuel regional tensions, and pose threats to international peace and security,” they claimed in the joint statement.

Qassemi dismissed the allegations and said London is in “no position” to accuse other countries.

“Instead of sending out false signals and shirking its responsibility for the imposed war on the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen, Britain had better end its opportunist approach in this indiscriminate war immediately,” the spokesperson said.

It is evident to the world’s public opinion that weapons originating from Britain and the United States have been used in the war crimes in Yemen, Qassemi added.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the Saudi-led coalition for three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Late Sunday, Yemeni forces carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Yemen’s army and Ansarullah fighters fired a barrage of ballistic missiles that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and as well as Abha, Najran and Jizan Regional Airports.

The missile attacks come on the third anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s onslaught against its southern neighbor.

Between November and December of last year, Yemeni forces fired retaliatory missiles targeting Saudi border locations and an airport in Riyadh.

The missiles have been fired in retaliation to an ongoing Saudi-led aggression against Yemen which started on March 25, 2015. More than 14,000 people have been killed since the onset the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen with much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there is a growing risk of famine and cholera there.