Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats

  Tuesday 27 March 2018
Iran Dismisses Britain’s Claims on Yemen Missiles

Iran has dismissed Britain’s allegations about Tehran supplying of missiles to Yemen, saying London, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed against Yemenis.

UN Chief Rebukes Myanmarese Officials’ Anti-Rohingya Remarks as Shocking UN has criticized recent remarks by Myanmarese army chief against Rohingyas, hinting that regime officials of the predominantly Buddhist country are involved in the incitement of hatred against the minority Muslim community.

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory Syria has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Turkish occupation troops from its territory terming their presence a blatant violation of international law.

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China in what is his first trip outside his country since 2011, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Israeli Regime Sets to Build 100 More Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime plans to construct more than a hundred illegal settlements in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violating international law and a United Nation Security Council resolution against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain

Some 5,500 Militants Vacated Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russia Almost 5,500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group and their family members left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Sunday and were taken to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire At least 64 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly blaze in at a shopping mall in Russia with six bodies reported missing.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists Bahraini regime says it would take "severe measures" to track down political dissidents and anti-regime activists who use social media as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty does not shy away from its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’ Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats

Tuesday 27 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Moscow Slams US for Expelling Russian UN Diplomats

Russian Ambassador to the UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia

The United States has abused its power as the host of the United Nations headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia’s mission at the UN

Alwaght-The US has abused its power as the host of the United Nations headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia’s mission at the UN, Moscow's envoy Vassily Nebenzia said, calling the decision an “extremely unfriendly” step.

"The expulsion of Russian diplomats as well as other recent unfriendly steps, such as restriction of access to Russian diplomatic property, visa denials to mission staff and other [measures], can be viewed as the US abusing its rights and privileges as the hosting country," Vassily Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia pointed out that the status of the staff at the permanent representations of the countries at the United Nations are regulated by UN conventions, namely the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations of 1946 and the Agreement Between the United Nations and the US Regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations, signed in 1947.

The US announced earlier on Monday that it was expelling 48 Russian diplomats from the US and declaring 12 Russian diplomats at the UN seat in New York ‘persona non grata’. Washington followed the lead of the UK in their retaliation over the Sergei Skripal poisoning in Salisbury, which London blames on Russia without providing any evidence. The UK is also refusing to cooperate with Moscow in the investigation.

In a statement on the expulsion of the 12 UN staffers, US ambassador at the UN Nikki Haley accused them of having “engaged in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”

These allegations were dismissed by Nebenzia, who said that the US had no right to interfere with the work of the UN

The US, Canada and 16 EU countries have agreed to expel Russian diplomats, in what appears to be a coordinated manner. While the punitive measure is being linked to the Skripal case, Nebenzia suggested the anti-Russia campaign could have been premeditated, even before the increasingly murky incident in Salisbury on March, 4. 

