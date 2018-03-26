Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 27 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory

Syria Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Occupation Troops from its Territory

Syria has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Turkish occupation troops from its territory terming their presence a blatant violation of international law.

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China in what is his first trip outside his country since 2011, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Israeli Regime Sets to Build 100 More Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime plans to construct more than a hundred illegal settlements in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violating international law and a United Nation Security Council resolution against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain

Some 5,500 Militants Vacated Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russia Almost 5,500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group and their family members left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Sunday and were taken to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire At least 64 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly blaze in at a shopping mall in Russia with six bodies reported missing.

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists Bahraini regime says it would take "severe measures" to track down political dissidents and anti-regime activists who use social media as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty does not shy away from its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’ Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports

Monday 26 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
N Korean Leader Arrived in China by Train: Reports

Alwaght- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China in what is his first trip outside his country since 2011, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Witnesses have reported heavy police presence was noted at the border of China and North Korea, and at a Beijing hotel popular with foreign dignitaries.

Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Monday that a high-ranking Pyongyang official appeared to have arrived by train in Beijing.

Kyodo, citing sources close to the matter, said the visit of the official was intended to improve ties between Beijing and Pyongyang that have been dampened by North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and China’s backing of tough sanctions against North Korea at the United Nations Security Council.

Footage from Nippon News Network, owned by Nippon TV, showed what an announcer described as a green train carriage with yellow horizontal lines, part of a 21-car train, similar to the kind that Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, rode when he visited Beijing in 2011.

Beijing has traditionally been the closest ally of North Korea. But Kim is due to hold summit meetings separately with South Korea and the United States.

 A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said she was not aware of the situation and had no further comment. North Korea's state-run media had no reports of a delegation travelling to China

Meanwhile, North Korea has called on the US to understand its position and adopt a “serious attitude” in order to maintain peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. Ri Jong-hyok, deputy head of the Supreme People’s Assembly, said on Monday that his country sought to build a “just and peaceful new world, free from aggression and war.”  The official, who also heads North Korea’s National Reunification Institute, added that nothing could block the goal of inter-Korean dialogue and reunification. Nothing could block the goal of inter-Korean dialogue and reunification, he told the general assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva. North Korea’s efforts to improve bilateral ties with South Korea now enjoyed a “broad spectrum of support” internationally, he said.

“Now is the high time to put an end to the US anachronistic anti-DPRK hostile policy and its futile moves of sanctions and pressure,” Ri said, referring to his country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

 

North Korea Kim Jong-un China Beijing US Nuclear

