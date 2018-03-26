Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 26 March 2018
Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen's Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case

US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain

Some 5,500 Militants Vacated Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russia Almost 5,500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group and their family members left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Sunday and were taken to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

64 Dead in Russia Shopping Mall Fire At least 64 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly blaze in at a shopping mall in Russia with six bodies reported missing.

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists Bahraini regime says it would take "severe measures" to track down political dissidents and anti-regime activists who use social media as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty does not shy away from its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’ Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case

US Expels 60 Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
Alwaght- US administration has expelled scores of Russian diplomats in the United States in response to alleged poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain.

US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave the country in solidarity with Britain over the alleged nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal, and closed Russia’s consulate in Seattle, senior administration officials said.

The officials said all 60 Russians were spies working under diplomatic cover, including a dozen at Russia's mission to the United Nations.

They said the expulsions meant to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the "unacceptably high" number of Russian intelligence operatives in America.

The expelled Russians have been given seven days to leave the US, said the officials.

The move, one of the most significant actions the Trump administration has taken so far against Russia, comes amid escalating tensions between the West and Russia over the poisoning of Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, in a British town.

London claims the Soviet-designed Novichok nerve agent has been used to poison the pair and points the finger at Russia.

Moscow has rejected the claims as “absurd,” saying the substance used in the attack could have originated from the countries studying it, including Britain itself. It has offered cooperation with London in probing the case.

Less than a week ago, Trump phoned Putin to congratulate the Russian leader for his re-election but did not raise the spy case, renewing questions about whether he is too soft on Moscow.

14 EU states to expel Russian diplomats

Meanwhile, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, made a short statement in Bulgaria on Monday, saying 14 EU states were also expelling Russian diplomats over the UK spy case.

France said it would expel four Russian diplomats, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his country would expel 3 Russian diplomats; Poland said it will expel four and Ukraine announced the expulsion of 13 diplomats.

 

US Russia Skripal Case Diplomats

