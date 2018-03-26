Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 26 March 2018
Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran's Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Yemen's Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Bahraini Regime Vows to Clamp down on Anti-Regime Internet Activists Bahraini regime says it would take "severe measures" to track down political dissidents and anti-regime activists who use social media as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty does not shy away from its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan's Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as 'Baseless' Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country's foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city's security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won't Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont's benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh's war crimes in Yemen.

Malaysian Flight MH370 Likely Taken Over Remotely: Mahathir Mohamad Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States's new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Monday 26 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Sunday evening, al-Houthi said the parties involved in the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen are backed by the United States, and are offered extensive military support as well as media coverage.

He described Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as “puppet regimes” that are implementing US and Israeli plots in Yemen.

The only parties benefiting from civil wars in the [Middle East] region are Americans and Israelis, who are responsible for most of the regional conflicts. The US is playing the principal intelligence and logistical role concerning the military aggression against Yemen,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.

Houthi added, “Saudi Arabia is paying all the costs of the war on Yemen, and US officials are accordingly reaping substantial benefits. Aggressors want to take control of Yemen because of its highly strategic location.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi said the Yemenis would never forget Palestine and the sufferings of the Palestinian nation, stressing that his countrymen and women stand with all oppressed people, including Bahrainis.

The Ansarullah leader also praised the resistance of the Yemeni nation against the Saudi-led aggression, saying, “They wanted to bring us to our knees. However, they did not expect us to mount such spirited resistance because we do not want to give them any concessions.”

He concluded that all efforts of aggressor states will eventually fail, and crisis-hit Yemen will be unified once again.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on Sunday that the Saudi-led war has left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there is a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

 

Yemen Ansarullah Saudi Arabia Yemen Al Houthi Israel US

