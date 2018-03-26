Yemeni Forces Fire Missiles at Saudi Airports, Including Riyadh

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports inside the kingdom.

Yemen’s army and Ansarullah fighters fired a barrage of ballistic missiles that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and as well as Abha, Najran and Jizan Regional Airports. The Saudi air force intercepted some of the missiles over the northeastern part of the capital Riyadh late on Sunday night, Saudi state television said.

Yemen's Saba news agency said a series of missiles — including Qaher-2, Burkan-2H and Bader-1 types — were launched in a simultaneous attack on the Saudi airports.

Saudi's Col. Turki Al Maliki said the missiles had four target areas: three were aimed at the capital city of Riyadh, one was headed toward the southwest in Khamis Mushait, one along the southern border targeting Najran and two were headed for the southern city of Jizan.

According to SPA news agency, Yemeni forces fired seven missiles into the kingdom, killing an Egyptian resident and wounding two other Egyptian nationals.

Saudi coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the death and injuries occurred in a residential house and were caused by falling debris. The Saudi military claims it intercepted the missiles.

The missile attacks come on the third anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s onslaught against its southern neighbor.

Between November and December of last year, Yemeni forces fired retaliatory missiles targeting Saudi border locations and an airport in Riyadh.

The missiles have been fired in retaliation to an ongoing Saudi-led aggression against Yemen which started on March 25, 2015. More than 14,000 people have been killed since the onset the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen with much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.