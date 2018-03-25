Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 25 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry

The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday

ISIS Suicide Bombers Target Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat At least one civilian was killed and eight more injured after two terrorists attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Sunday, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’ Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

Malaysian Flight MH370 Likely Taken Over Remotely: Mahathir Mohamad Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry

Sunday 25 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Aggression Devastated Yemen, Claimed 600,000 Casualties: Ministry
Alwaght- The three-year Saudi aggression on neighboring Yemen has killed and wounded over 600,000 civilians, including more than 250,000 children, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday.

The Yemeni ministry released a statement, announcing that aerial campaign launched by the Saudi-led coalition since 27 March 2015 have claimed the lives of more than 38,500 people.

A total of 2,949 children and women in addition to 8,979 men have either sustained injuries or been maimed as a direct result of the airstrikes as well.

The statement further noted that the Saudi military aggression has also indirectly caused the death of 296,834 people.

More than 247,000 children have lost their lives due to severe malnutrition, and 17,608 civilians have died because of inability to travel abroad to seek medical treatment.

The ministry went on to say that 1,200 people died of kidney failure, another 2,236 of cholera. A total 450 pregnant women also suffered miscarriages.

The statement said criminal acts by Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen's resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, have also left 2,361 civilians killed and injured.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights explained that the Saudi-led war has also destroyed 271 factories, killed dozens of fishermen, and targeted 93 fish landing centers, destroyed 4,586 fishing boats, and deprived more than 50 thousand fishermen from fishing in the Red Sea in addition to the Arabian Sea.

Saudi-led air raids have destroyed nine civilian airports, 14 ports, 5,000 kilometers of roads, 95 bridges, 400 public and private telecommunications facilities, 420 power stations and transmission towers, 450 oil and gas installations and tankers plus 85 sports stadiums.

Moreover, 19 radio and television stations were destroyed, and 28 broadcasting masts were brought down.

The statement highlighted that the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen has left 2,641 educational centers in ruins, leaving 2.5 million students unable to attend schools and universities.

In the agricultural sector, Saudi-led airstrikes have destroyed 660 food storages and 200 food factories.

The attacks have also targeted 1,016 farms, 535 central grocery markets, 40 rural grocery markets and 81 sub-markets.

The Yemeni ministry concluded that the Saudi-led aggression has destroyed 600 mosques and tourist facilities, and damaged 393 archaeological sites.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there is a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

“After three years of conflict, conditions in Yemen are catastrophic,” John Ging, the UN director of aid operations, told the UN Security Council on February 27.

He added, “People's lives have continued unraveling. Conflict has escalated since November driving an estimated 100,000 people from their homes.”

Ging said cholera had infected 1.1 million people in Yemen since last April, and a new outbreak of diphtheria has occurred in the war-ravaged Arab country since 1982.

 

Yemen Aggression. Saudi Arabia Civilians Casualties Children

