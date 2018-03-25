Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’

Alwaght- Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan.

The Russian embassy in Kabul said "Once again, we insist that such statements are absolutely baseless and appeal to officials not to talk nonsense".

NATO's top commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson in an interview with the BBC accused Moscow of undermining US efforts in Afghanistan, and providing the militants with financial support and even weapons.

"We've had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders and said this was given by the Russians to the Taliban," Nicholson claimed.

US commanders have accused Russia over the past year of supplying weapons to the Taliban, without making confirmed evidence public.

Russia has repeatedly denied providing any aid to the Taliban. Moscow has said its limited contacts with the militants are aimed at bringing the group to the negotiating table.

Taliban militants were removed from power following the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, but they have stepped up activities in recent months, attempting to overrun several regions.

Many parts of Afghanistan remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.