Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 25 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

News

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’

Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

Malaysian Flight MH370 Likely Taken Over Remotely: Mahathir Mohamad Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States

West’s Split Plans in Syria May Explain Recent Violence

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables

Did US, UK Stage Skripal Chemical Saga to Frame Russia?

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back

West’s Split Plans in Syria May Explain Recent Violence

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims as ’Big Lie’

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

Iraq Defies US, Insists on Obtaining Russia’s S-400 Missile System

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

Alleged Gas Attack in Syria’s Ghouta Hours after Russian Warning

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’

Sunday 25 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan.

The Russian embassy in Kabul said "Once again, we insist that such statements are absolutely baseless and appeal to officials not to talk nonsense".

NATO's top commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson in an interview with the BBC accused Moscow of undermining US efforts in Afghanistan, and providing the militants with financial support and even weapons.

"We've had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders and said this was given by the Russians to the Taliban," Nicholson claimed.

US commanders have accused Russia over the past year of supplying weapons to the Taliban, without making confirmed evidence public.

Russia has repeatedly denied providing any aid to the Taliban. Moscow has said its limited contacts with the militants are aimed at bringing the group to the negotiating table.

Taliban militants were removed from power following the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, but they have stepped up activities in recent months, attempting to overrun several regions. 

Many parts of Afghanistan remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Afghanistan Taliban NATO

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

At Least 45 Civilians Killed on Friday When Turkey Struck Syria`s Afrin
Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province