West’s Split Plans in Syria May Explain Recent Violence

  Sunday 25 March 2018
Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as 'Baseless'

Moscow Denies NATO claim of Russian Support for Taliban as ‘Baseless’

Russia rejected accusations by NATO that the country had been backing and providing weapons to the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan

US Requests China Reconsider Ban on Importing Garbage, Recyclables The US has called on China to reconsider its decision to impose a ban on US garbage and recyclable materials that Beijing threatened to implement, as trade war between the Washington and Beijing is intensifying.

US Mulls Expelling 20 Russian Diplomats US administration reportedly is weighting up expelling a group of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain

Pro-Gun Control Rallies Across US, World Hundreds of thousands of students have participated at pro-gun control March for Our Lives rallies across the US and other parts of the world.

UK Using Secret Deals to Hide Arms Sales to W Asian, N African States British government is reportedly using secretive licenses to hide the scale of its arms exports to countries with dire human rights records in the West Asia and North Africa

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

Malaysian Flight MH370 Likely Taken Over Remotely: Mahathir Mohamad Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
West's Split Plans in Syria May Explain Recent Violence

Sunday 25 March 2018

Sunday 25 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
West’s Split Plans in Syria May Explain Recent Violence

Alwaght- Early this week, the UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said that Syria is heading to a catastrophic partition, warning that the war-hit nation could see the return of the ISIS terrorist group if no inclusive peace settlement is reached.

The envoy, addressing the audience at the Geneva Graduate Institute, said: “The truth is that a soft, long-term partition of Syria, which (is) the one that we are witnessing at the moment, in different areas of control, will be a catastrophe, not only for Syria but for the whole region.”

Not only UN worried

But the UN is not the only party that is concerned about the risks of the partition of Syria. The central government of Syria has growing worries, too. Other parties, mainly Iran and Russia, in the past warned some foreign sides against taking measures that could result in breaking Syria into smaller parts. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has recently pointed to the issue during a speech at a summit in Russia’s resort city of Sochi. He said that the US seems to have taken a course toward dividing Syria that Russia is aware of and will ask Washington about it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has also over and over accused the Western powers, especially the US, of seeking to divide Syria by offering various kinds of support to the armed groups fighting the legitimate government in Damascus. In late February, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, addressing a conference titled “Russia in the Middle East: Playing on All Fields”, held that some of the Kurdish groups are exploited by the foreign parties. He pointed to the abuse of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party of Syria, saying that Washington realizes Syria division plans by backing the Kurdish group.

All these remarks signal that the concerns about Syria partition are not limited to the UN. Rather, Russia and Iran are severely uneasy with outlooks of the partition of the crisis-hit country. The remarks, moreover, make it clear that Syria division as a dangerous scenario is still a point of debate.

Transferring ISIS to safety for later muscle flexing

Talking about the split of Syria automatically echoes the story of ISIS barbarity over the past years in Syria and seizure of large swaths of territory in the country by this terrorist group. After the fatal blows ISIS received last year from the Syrian army and its allies on the ground, the terrorist group roughly lost its power of influencing the Syrian developments, at least militarily. Still, some interactions of the West with the fundamentalist terrorists herald the Western sides’ plans to revive ISIS on the Syria battle fronts to play a role in the future developments.

Over last year, a series of news came out to relate how the American troops established links with ISIS in Syria and Iraq. The latest news on the case came out just this week when the media reports suggested that US transferred ISIS members in Syria, fueling new concerns about the possibility of the terrorist group’s rise afresh in some parts of Syria on the strength of the Western help.

Last week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), quoting its local sources, noted that three US helicopters have recently landed in an area between Al-Jaysi and Klu villages, two kilometers away from Tell Hamis town in northeastern Hasakah province. The reports added that the American troops accompanied four people who appeared to be ISIS commanders from their hideout into the helicopter.

This news means that so far at least a number of the radical anti-Damascus militant commanders have been transferred to a secret place by the US helicopters. There have been complaints about similar plots by US forces in Afghanistan. So far, the Afghan members of parliament, mainly those of Nangarhar province, complained that the US was providing secure places for ISIS activities in their country. They protested the US transferring the extremist figures with relations to ISIS. In Iraq, likewise, the foreign forces, and particularly the Americans, have been blasted for helping the terrorists flee to safety. Less than a month ago, the commander of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces, an elite counter-terror unit, drew links between the perpetuation of ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar province and some support offered to them by the foreign actors.

The US moves have raised some questions: Why are US helicopters transferring some ISIS members while the terrorist group has lost the war to the Syrian government in various cities? Is Washington paving the way for ISIS rebirth in Syria while similar efforts are underway in Afghanistan? With regard to the record of occupation and destruction in both Syria and Iraq, will recollection of terrorist militants mean that the US is willing to see parts of Syria and even Iraq recaptured?

Certainly, the reemergence of the terrorist group in parts of Syria with support from a range of anti-Damascus parties, from the like-minded radical groups to the Western and Arab governments, is aimed at posing a fresh challenge to the Syrian territorial integrity. The issue gives every reason to pro-unity parties to bemoan divisive moves.

Replacing pro-unity with pro-division actors

Not all of the Syrian opposition are in favor of partition. For example, the Kurdish Syrians in the north do not seek division from the country. They made that clear recently. Taking to Russia’s Sputnik news agency early this year, Shahoz Hasan, the co-chair of Democratic Union Party (PYD), said that the party was ready for dialogue with the central government. He assured that they are not planning to separate from Syria and build an independent Kurdish state, adding that all rumors about the Kurdish secessionism are untrue.

Despite this group’s announcement about the intention to remain within a united Syria, the PYD came under harshest attacks by the Turkish armed forces who since January 20 started a military intervention, codenamed Operation Olive Branch, in northern Syria to push back the pro-unity Kurds from their positions. The Kurdish operation, in fact, has two aims: Impairment of the pro-unity Kurdish groups and strengthening the position of the Ankara-backed radical factions, including the Free Syrian Army (FSA), and some other separatist armed groups. Ankara’s military intervention should not be construed other than aiming to replace the pro-cohesion Kurdish groups with the separatist Sunnis, something should not be disregarded.

The US comfortable silence, on the other side, over the Turkish invasion of the north despite the past claims of offering support to Kurds in the event of coming under attacks made it clear that the West is not unhappy with seeing the Kurds replaced with the extremist and terrorist factions. Perhaps the US can be held accountable as it in the past provocatively supported the Kurdish territorial seizures on the borders with Turkey and thus gave Turkey the much-needed excuse to invade the northern regions.

Still, what fuels the perturbation about the West’s separatist objectives in Syria is a wave of violent developments and a domino effect of instability that may not stay limited to the borders of a divided Syria. Fears of such a long-term instability, which uses the ethno-sectarian gaps as its currency, can also involve the West’s closest regional allies, including the Saudi Arabia.   

