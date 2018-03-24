Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer

Alwaght- An explosion in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has killed at least two people, including a policeman, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city's security chief.

The blast occurred near the Tolip Hotel on Saturday afternoon in Rushdi, a neighborhood in Egypt's second city, close to the motorcade of Major General Mostafa al-Nemr, the head of security in Alexandria, Egyptian security sources said.

Egypt's interior ministry has issued an official statement, saying the bombing took place after an improvised explosive device placed under a car detonated as the security director’s convoy was passing in Al-Moaskar Al-Romany Street in central Alexandria.

There was no information on whether the security director was injured in the attack.

The ministry said civil protection forces and security officials were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place before Egypt’s presidential elections, set for Monday.

The incident follows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit to Sinai on Friday ahead of an election that is set to grant him a second term.

During the visit to a military and police station in Sinai, Sisi instructed the army to use all necessary force to root out militancy in Egypt.

"We will come here soon to celebrate the victory over the Kharijites ['secessionists' from Islam] of this era," he said referring to militant groups in the area.

A major operation was launched on February 18 with Egyptian ground, air and naval forces along with border guards and police on the hunt.

Security operations against rebels in Sinai have been ongoing since 2000, but the rebellion picked up the moment after the military coup that ousted the country's first democratically elected President, Mohammad Morsi, in 2013 after one year in power

In late 2014, Egypt declared a state of emergency in the region while Sinai's most active armed group pledged its allegiance to ISIS terrorist group.