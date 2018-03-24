Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 24 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempted Overthrow of Qatar Leadership: FM

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempted Overthrow of Qatar Leadership: FM

The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

Three Killed in France Hostage Situation, ISIS Suspected Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes Reports The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Taken Over Remotely? Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Starts as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

Baghdad Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding Iraqi Popular Forces Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada Yemeni air defense forces, backed by local fighters have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the US to spread terrorism in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Israeli regime

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer

Saturday 24 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer

Bombing in Egypt’s Alexandria: one killed, four injured

- An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.
Alwaght- An explosion in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has killed at least two people, including a policeman, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city's security chief.

The blast occurred near the Tolip Hotel on Saturday afternoon in Rushdi, a neighborhood in Egypt's second city, close to the motorcade of Major General Mostafa al-Nemr, the head of security in Alexandria, Egyptian security sources said.

Egypt's interior ministry has issued an official statement, saying the bombing took place after an improvised explosive device placed under a car detonated as the security director’s convoy was passing in Al-Moaskar Al-Romany Street in central Alexandria.

There was no information on whether the security director was injured in the attack.

The ministry said civil protection forces and security officials were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place before Egypt’s presidential elections, set for Monday.

The incident follows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit to Sinai on Friday ahead of an election that is set to grant him a second term.

During the visit to a military and police station in Sinai, Sisi instructed the army to use all necessary force to root out militancy in Egypt.

"We will come here soon to celebrate the victory over the Kharijites ['secessionists' from Islam] of this era," he said referring to militant groups in the area.

A major operation was launched on February 18 with Egyptian ground, air and naval forces along with border guards and police on the hunt.

Security operations against rebels in Sinai have been ongoing since 2000, but the rebellion picked up the moment after the military coup that ousted the country's first democratically elected President, Mohammad Morsi, in 2013 after one year in power

In late 2014, Egypt declared a state of emergency in the region while Sinai's most active armed group pledged its allegiance to ISIS terrorist group.

