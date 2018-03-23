Two Killed in France Hostage Situation, ISIS Suspected

Alwaght- Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people and others taken hostage at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

The unfolding incident started late Friday morning at a Super U supermarket, where the attacker opened fire. A spokesman for France's Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths.

A major police security operation is under way in the town, after an individual earlier attempted to run down four police officers on their morning run near Carcassonne and then opened fire, injuring one officer in the shoulder.

The same individual, reported by local officials to have sworn allegiance to ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, reportedly then drove to the supermarket in Trèbes and took up to eight people hostage. The armed man entered the busy supermarket at about 11am local time.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors have taken over the investigation and the French prime minister, Édouard Philippe, told French media “all the evidence so far suggests these are terrorist attacks”.

France’s interior ministry said two people had been killed in the ongoing hostage situation, and one person was seriously injured. Three others have been wounded, it said. Police have surrounded the branch of Super U and authorities have warned people to avoid the area.

The incident appeared to be linked to an earlier attack on police officers Friday, in which a man shot at four national police officers from a car in the nearby city of Carcassonne. The driver tried to ram the officers over as they were out jogging. Police later found the same vehicle at the Super U in Trebes.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Twitter that all information about the supermarket attack pointed to an act of terror, while the Paris prosecutor's office said it was opening an investigation into a terrorist act, as well as murder and attempted murder.