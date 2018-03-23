Three Killed in France Hostage Situation, ISIS Suspected

Alwaght- Authorities have confirmed the killing of three people, including a suspected terrorist, at a hostage incident inside a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

The incident started late Friday morning at a Super U supermarket, where the attacker opened fire. A spokesman for France's Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths.

French police say they shot the gunman who took hostages the supermarket, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has confirmed. Paris had earlier referred to the incident as a likely terrorist act.

The individual earlier attempted to run down four police officers on their morning run near Carcassonne and then opened fire, injuring one officer in the shoulder.

The same individual, reported by local officials to have sworn allegiance to ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, reportedly then drove to the supermarket in Trèbes and took up to eight people hostage. The armed man entered the busy supermarket at about 11am local time.

The gunman, reportedly of Moroccan origin, first opened fire at four police officers in the historic town of Carcassonne and later stormed a supermarket in the nearby town of Trebes, taking numerous hostages.

The incident appeared to be linked to an earlier attack on police officers Friday, in which a man shot at four national police officers from a car in the nearby city of Carcassonne. The driver tried to ram the officers over as they were out jogging. Police later found the same vehicle at the Super U in Trebes.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Twitter that all information about the supermarket attack pointed to an act of terror, while the Paris prosecutor's office said it was opening an investigation into a terrorist act, as well as murder and attempted murder.