Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime

Alwaght- The Saudi regime has opened its airspace for the first time to a commercial flight to the Israel entity with the inauguration on Thursday of an Air India route between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.

Air India 139 landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after a flight of over 7-1/2 hours, marking a diplomatic shift for the Saudi regime which is preparing to have

“This is a really historic day that follows two years of very, very intensive work,” Israeli regim's Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said in a radio interview, adding that using Saudi airspace cut travel time to India by around two hours and would reduce ticket prices.

Saudi and Israeli regimes have no official diplomatic relations, but have enjoyed covert ties for many years, ties which are increasingly becoming open following Mohammad bin Salman's ascension as the de facto ruler of the Arab kingdom.

The Saudi regime has even drawn up a roadmap to normalize ties with the Israeli entity.

November last year, Lebanon’s al-Akhbar daily published a secret letter from Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which a plan to normalize ties with Israel despite “risks” of a public backlash was mentioned.

Arab states and especially Saudi Arabia is warming up to the Israeli regime at the expense of Palestinians who are struggling to liberate their lands, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque-the third holiest site in Islam, currently under the occupation of the Israelis.