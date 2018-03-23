Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 23 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes Reports

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes Reports

The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Taken Over Remotely? Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Starts as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

Baghdad Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding Iraqi Popular Forces Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada Yemeni air defense forces, backed by local fighters have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the US to spread terrorism in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Israeli regime

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia Chemical weapon production facilities have been discovered in the areas liberated from terrorists in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime

Friday 23 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime

Saudi Arabia Allows Israeli Regime to Fly Planes over Its Airspace

Alwaght- The Saudi regime has opened its airspace for the first time to a commercial flight to the Israel entity with the inauguration on Thursday of an Air India route between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.

Air India 139 landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after a flight of over 7-1/2 hours, marking a diplomatic shift for the Saudi regime which is preparing to have

This is a really historic day that follows two years of very, very intensive work,” Israeli regim's Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said in a radio interview, adding that using Saudi airspace cut travel time to India by around two hours and would reduce ticket prices.

Saudi and Israeli regimes have no official diplomatic relations, but have enjoyed covert ties for many years, ties which are increasingly becoming open following Mohammad bin Salman's ascension as the de facto ruler of the Arab kingdom.

The Saudi regime has even drawn up a roadmap to normalize ties with the Israeli entity.

November last year, Lebanon’s al-Akhbar daily published a secret letter from Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which a plan to normalize ties with Israel despite “risks” of a public backlash was mentioned.

Arab states and especially Saudi Arabia is warming up to the Israeli regime at the expense of Palestinians who are struggling to liberate their lands, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque-the third holiest site in Islam, currently under the occupation of the Israelis.

Saudi Arabia Israeli Regime Air India Flight Mohammad bin Salman

