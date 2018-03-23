China, US Trade War Starts as Beijing Hits Back

Alwaght-China has announced several measures it plans to implement in response to United States President Donald Trump’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Tensions spread across the Asia-Pacific region as stocks plummeted on Friday in the wake of the Trump administration’s announcement that it would impose tariffs on up to $60bn in annual imports from China. Beijing hit back on Friday. The Ministry of Commerce said it was planning tariffs on 128 products accounting for around $3bn in US imports, although that reaction was technically in response to earlier steel and aluminium tariffs.

China’s commerce ministry also threatened to take legal action against the US through the World Trade Organization “to maintain the stability of global trading rules,” hoping that a full-blown trade war can be avoided through dialogue.

“We intend to impose tariffs on certain US imports to balance out the losses caused to Chinese interests by the US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum,” the ministry said.

“China hopes the United States will pull back from the brink, make prudent decisions, and avoid dragging bilateral trade relations to a dangerous place,” the ministry added.

“If a trade war were initiated by the US, China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures, "China's US Embassy said, in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, important U.S. industries have responded with consternation to the increasing risk of a trade war with China, dubbing it an unwinnable situation.

"The tariff idea is a war that you just can't win," Rick Helfenbein, the president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, told CNBC Friday.

U.S. agricultural products, particularly soybeans, have been flagged as another area of potential retaliation by Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration.

China imports $14.2 billion worth of soybeans annually and a move to slap tariffs on the product would have a "big impact" on U.S. producers, John Heisdorffer, president of the American Soybean Association, told CNBC Friday. "China's our number one customer," said Heisdorffer.