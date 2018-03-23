China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM

Saudi-Led Regimes Attempt to Overthrow Qatar Leadership: FM

The Persian Gulf crisis ignited by Saudi regimes was a bid to overthrow the leadership in Qatar, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Two Killed in Egypt Attack Targeting Top Security Officer - An explosion in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has killed two people, in what officials called an assassination attempt against the city’s security chief.

Iran says Sanctions Gimmick Won’t Benefit US The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned recent United States sanctions against Iranian nationals and said Washington wont’s benefit from such gimmicks.

Terrorists Kill 15 in Afghan City of Lashkargah At least 15 people were killed in a terrorist attack at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

Bahraini Regime Detains 32 People Amid Heightened Crackdown Bahraini forces have detained at least 32 people during separate raids on a number of houses across the repressive kingdom in the past 24 hours

French Police Killed, Raising Death Toll from ISIS Attack to Four Authorities have confirmed the killing of two people including a terrorist at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

US Oks New $1 Billion Weapons Sales to Saudis, Ignores Yemen War Crimes The US has approved new weapons sales to Saudi Arabia totaling more than $1 billion, ignoring reports of Riyadh’s war crimes in Yemen.

Malaysian Flight MH370 Likely Taken Over Remotely: Mahathir Mohamad Four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, ex- Malaysia PM says the missing flight might have been taken over remotely in a bid to foil a hijack.

Saudi Regime Opens Airspace to Israeli Regime The Saudi regime opened its airspace for the first time to a flight headed to the Israel entity with the start of an Air India New Delhi - Tel Aviv route

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back China announced measures it plans to implement in response to United States’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

Baghdad Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding Iraqi Popular Forces Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada Yemeni air defense forces, backed by local fighters have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the US to spread terrorism in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Israeli regime

China, US Trade War Intensifies as Beijing Hits Back

Alwaght- China has announced several measures it plans to implement in response to US President Donald Trump’s new import tariffs, in further escalation of trade war between the countries.

Tensions spread across the Asia-Pacific region as stocks plummeted on Friday in the wake of the Trump administration’s announcement that it would impose tariffs on up to $60bn in annual imports from China.  Beijing hit back on Friday. The Ministry of Commerce said it was planning tariffs on 128 products accounting for around $3bn in US imports, although that reaction was technically in response to earlier steel and aluminium tariffs.

China’s commerce ministry also threatened to take legal action against the US through the World Trade Organization “to maintain the stability of global trading rules,” hoping that a full-blown trade war can be avoided through dialogue.

We intend to impose tariffs on certain US imports to balance out the losses caused to Chinese interests by the US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum,” the ministry said.

China hopes the United States will pull back from the brink, make prudent decisions, and avoid dragging bilateral trade relations to a dangerous place,” the ministry added.

If a trade war were initiated by the US, China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures, "China's US Embassy said, in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, important U.S. industries have responded with consternation to the increasing risk of a trade war with China, dubbing it an unwinnable situation.

"The tariff idea is a war that you just can't win," Rick Helfenbein, the president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, told CNBC Friday.

U.S. agricultural products, particularly soybeans, have been flagged as another area of potential retaliation by Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration.

China imports $14.2 billion worth of soybeans annually and a move to slap tariffs on the product would have a "big impact" on U.S. producers, John Heisdorffer, president of the American Soybean Association, told CNBC Friday. "China's our number one customer," said Heisdorffer.

 

China US Trade War President Trump President Xi

