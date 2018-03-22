Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists

Alwaght- Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

In the latest development, Syrian forces on Thursday recaptured Ein Tarma Valley in Eastern Ghouta after intensive operations, regaining full control over the area after defeating terrorist organizations in it.

The military operations are currently concentrated on the outskirts of Ein Tarma, where the Syrian Army is using special tactics and weapons to protect the lives of civilians and their properties.

The terrorist organizations suffered heavy losses as a result of the rapid advance of the army in the area.

Army units launched swift and precise operations in the Valley in order to serve as stepping stone for liberating the areas of Zamalka, Hazza, Erbin and parts of Jobar neighborhood from terrorists.

A field Commander said that after the restoration of Ein Tarma Valley farms, the army is combing the area to dismantle IEDs and mines in order to strengthen its military posts and uncover the tunnels.

The Syrian Army has vowed to continue advancing until the entire area of Eastern Ghouta is liberated from terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, the foreign-backed terrorists have begun withdrawal from Eastern Ghouta after reaching a deal with the government, which is close to a full victory in the region.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that vehicles and buses had crossed into Harasta on Thursday to start transporting the first batch of militants and their family members under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The government and the militants reached a deal on the evacuation of 1500 militants and 6000 of their family members in two batches to the militant-held areas in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The news agency further said that some 547 people, including 88 militants, have left the town so far.

Additionally, Units of Syrian Army on Thursday secured the exit of hundreds of civilians held by the terrorist organizations at the northern part of Eastern Ghouta through the safe corridor leading to al-Wafedeen camp.

Over 6000 civilians, mostly women and children who were held by the terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta arrived to the last point of al-Wafedenn camp corridor where the army units, provided them with their needs.

Over the past few weeks, Syria and Russia have cornered foreign-backed militants in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, as part of their campaign to liberate civilians holed up there and end militant attacks from the suburb on the capital.

Eastern Ghouta fell to terrorists in 2012, months after Syria plunged into crisis, and has since served as a terrorist's' launch pad for fatal mortar attacks against residents and infrastructure in the capital.