Syrian Army Liberates More Eastern Ghouta Areas from Terrorists

  Friday 23 March 2018
Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shababb Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada Yemeni air defense forces, backed by local fighters have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the US to spread terrorism in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Israeli regime

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia Chemical weapon production facilities have been discovered in the areas liberated from terrorists in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris

Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

‘We Were About to Die’: Ghouta Civilians Say Militants Used Them as Human Shields

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline

US, Britain Wary of Russia’s Comeback at Global Scene

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Power, Wealth Monopoly Immersing Saudi Arabia in Poverty

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attacks on Yemen’s Aden

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Kashmiris Flee Front Line as India-Pakistan Tensions Intensify

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Thursday 22 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Army troops in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

Alwaght- Syrian forces continue to make progress in the ongoing fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorists and militants in the Damascus countryside of Eastern Ghouta.

In the latest development, Syrian forces on Thursday recaptured Ein Tarma Valley in Eastern Ghouta after intensive operations, regaining full control over the area after defeating terrorist organizations in it.

The military operations are currently concentrated on the outskirts of Ein Tarma, where the Syrian Army is using special tactics and weapons to protect the lives of civilians and their properties.

The terrorist organizations suffered heavy losses as a result of the rapid advance of the army in the area.

Army units launched swift and precise operations in the Valley in order to serve as stepping stone for liberating the areas of Zamalka, Hazza, Erbin and parts of Jobar neighborhood from terrorists.

A field Commander said that after the restoration of Ein Tarma Valley farms, the army is combing the area to dismantle IEDs and mines in order to strengthen its military posts and uncover the tunnels.

The Syrian Army has vowed to continue advancing until the entire area of Eastern Ghouta is liberated from terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, the foreign-backed terrorists have begun withdrawal from Eastern Ghouta after reaching a deal with the government, which is close to a full victory in the region.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that vehicles and buses had crossed into Harasta on Thursday to start transporting the first batch of militants and their family members under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The government and the militants reached a deal on the evacuation of 1500 militants and 6000 of their family members in two batches to the militant-held areas in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The news agency further said that some 547 people, including 88 militants, have left the town so far.

Additionally, Units of Syrian Army on Thursday secured the exit of hundreds of civilians held by the terrorist organizations at the northern part of Eastern Ghouta through the safe corridor leading to al-Wafedeen camp.

Over 6000 civilians, mostly women and children who were held by the terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta arrived to the last point of al-Wafedenn camp corridor where the army units, provided them with their needs.

Over the past few weeks, Syria and Russia have cornered foreign-backed militants in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, as part of their campaign to liberate civilians holed up there and end militant attacks from the suburb on the capital.

Eastern Ghouta fell to terrorists in 2012, months after Syria plunged into crisis, and has since served as a terrorist's' launch pad for fatal mortar attacks against residents and infrastructure in the capital.

Syria Eastern Ghouta Terrorsits Civilians

