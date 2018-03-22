14 Killed in Mogadishu Terrorist Attack by Al Shabaab Takfiris

Alwaght- At least 14 people died and several others were wounded following an attack carried out by Al Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Somalia’s security ministry spokesperson says at least 14 people have been killed and 22 wounded when an explosion went off outside the busy Weheliye hotel on the busy Maka Al-Mukarrama Road in Mogadishu on Thursday.

“So we counted at least 20 civilian casualties, 14 of them were dead, they were all civilians’‘, said Abdi-aziz Ali Ibrahim.

Police and rescue services say the incident was followed by gunfire.

Eye witnesses described a car bomb that exploded during rush hour on a busy street in the capital, facing a hotel with significant security features as it was regularly used by several government officials.

Video uploaded to a social media website showed a hospital vehicle arriving as people walked past debris burning on the street in the wake of the blast.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility. The group carries out frequent bombings and other attacks in Mogadishu in a campaign to topple Somalia’s Western-backed federal government.

Al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally recognised government, is frequently carrying out attacks in and around the capital.

The east African country continues to grapple with a delicate security situation. An African Union Mission to Somalia (known as AMISOM) is expected to withdraw its last troops by 2020.

Thursday's attack comes about a month after a twin car bombing in Mogadishu left 38 people killed.