Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 22 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

News

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets

Yemeni Army Developing More Ballistic Missiles to Strike Saudi, UAE Targets

Yemen Army announced it has developed ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces especially Saudi and UAE targets.

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany Russia has castigated UK Foreign Minister’s comparison of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has busted a major US military asset when it exposed a sophisticated cyber-espionage operation in West Asia and Africa.

Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada Yemeni air defense forces, backed by local fighters have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the US to spread terrorism in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Israeli regime

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia Chemical weapon production facilities have been discovered in the areas liberated from terrorists in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims as ’Big Lie’ Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

Pentagon Spy Malware Targeting West Asia, Africa: Report

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah

Russia Slams Britain’s Comparison of 2018 World Cup to Olympics in Nazi Germany

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul

‘We Were About to Die’: Ghouta Civilians Say Militants Used Them as Human Shields

US, Britain Wary of Russia’s Comeback at Global Scene

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

Londoners to Rally against Saudi Crown Prince Visit to UK

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Did Trump’s Son-in-Law Order Saudi-Led Blockade on Qatar?

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline

Power, Wealth Monopoly Immersing Saudi Arabia in Poverty

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF

Thursday 22 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding PMF

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)

Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Related Content

Iraq’s PMF Rejects Bahraini Claims Says Focus Is Fighting ISIS

Iraqi Leader Hails PMF Role in Fighting Terror

How Did Iraq’s PMF Spoil the US Plan in Mosul?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates official who claimed claiming the country's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Iraq's foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Mahjoub on Wednesday questioned the validity of the allegations made by the United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Anwar Gargash.

"These remarks come as an obstacle at a time when Iraq is seeking to strengthen its ties with the UAE," Mahjoob said.

"They are a cause for concern over the possibility of fostering and developing relations," he told Russian news agency Sputnik.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Gargash accused the Qatari government of paying various "terrorist" groups up to $1bn, naming Iraq's PMF, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, and al-Nusra Front.

Ahmed Saeed al-Rumaihi, head of Qatar's media office for the foreign ministry, described Gargash's accusations as "baseless" and made without evidence. The comments were merely "promoting lies", Rumaihi added.

PMF's 40 divisions - comprising more than 60,000 fighters - played a key role in the fight against the ISIS terrorist group, which captured a large swath of Iraq in 2014, but now has been defeated.

A few days ago, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of pro-government fighters from the PMF, better known by the Arabic name al-Hashd al-Shaabi, in the country's security forces.

The claims come amid a worsening dispute in the Persian Gulf which began in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". Qatar continues to vehemently reject the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Qatar Popular Mobilization Forces Persian Fulf

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

At Least 45 Civilians Killed on Friday When Turkey Struck Syria`s Afrin
Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province