Baghdad Refutes UAE Allegations of Qatar Funding Iraqi Popular Forces

Alwaght- Iraq refuted remarks by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) official who claimed the country's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have received funds from Qatar.

Iraq's foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Mahjoub on Wednesday questioned the validity of the allegations made by the UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Anwar Gargash.

"These remarks come as an obstacle at a time when Iraq is seeking to strengthen its ties with the UAE," Mahjoob said.

"They are a cause for concern over the possibility of fostering and developing relations," he told Russian news agency Sputnik.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Gargash accused the Qatari government of paying various "terrorist" groups up to $1bn, naming Iraq's PMF, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, and al-Nusra Front.

Ahmed Saeed al-Rumaihi, head of Qatar's media office for the foreign ministry, described Gargash's accusations as "baseless" and made without evidence. The comments were merely "promoting lies", Rumaihi added.

PMF's 40 divisions - comprising more than 60,000 fighters - played a key role in the fight against the ISIS terrorist group, which captured a large swath of Iraq in 2014, but now has been defeated.

A few days ago, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of pro-government fighters from the PMF, better known by the Arabic name al-Hashd al-Shaabi, in the country's security forces.

The claims come amid a worsening dispute in the Persian Gulf which began in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". Qatar continues to vehemently reject the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.