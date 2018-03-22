Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

Alwaght-Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs on residential areas in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

This latest incident comes as the Saudi regime, backed by the United States, continues with its almost daily atrocities against Yemenis.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network, the Saudi-led airstrikes hit residential buildings in the Ghamar district of the mountainous province of Sa’ada early on Thursday.

The development came just a day after Yemeni air defense forces, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, successfully intercepted and shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter as it was flying in the skies over Sa’ada Province after carrying out a bombing mission.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

According to local estimates, nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.