Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah

Alwaght-Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah sounded alarm on Wednesday over Lebanon’s financial and social situation, stressing that Hezbollah considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

In a televised address via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah announced the resistance party’s electoral platform for the coming mandate of the parliament, vowing that members of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to Resistance, will tackle several urgent issues upon their election in May 6.

He added that he will follow up countering corruption personally, stressing that Hezbollah is committed to keep the resistance party uninvolved in any corruption process.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the coming elections are a real opportunity to reproduce a new national authority in the country.

Talking about issues that Hezbollah lawmakers will work to achieve, Sayyed Nasrallah called for establishing a new Ministry of Planning, stressing that such ministry would help both the parliament and other ministries.

In the same context, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah lawmakers will no more agree on any future projects and contracts unless they undergo tendering process.

He said that Lebanon’s financial and social situation is in danger, noting that such danger poses an existential threat to the country and the state.

Sayyed Nasrallah announced on the other hand, that Hezbollah has no reservations over a call by President Michel Aoun to hold talks about the country’s defense strategy following the parliamentary elections.

Referring to Rome II Conference, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah doesn’t oppose any measure that offers aid in a bid to fund and support the Lebanese Army.

However, he warned that Rome II Conference doesn’t offer support to the army as part of an aid but rather such support takes the form of loans, something which will increase the public debt in Lebanon.

“This issue needs more consultations at the parliament and the cabinet,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

On March 15, top Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Saad Hariri, convened in Rome along with representatives of 40 countries to convince the world that Lebanon's military needs more help. According to reports, “The European Union pledged 50 million euros ($61 million), and Hariri said France had created a 400 million euro ($492 million) credit facility to purchase 'equipment' for Lebanon’s military and security forces. The UK has pledged an additional $13 million, it said on Twitter.” Nevertheless, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said March 12 that the national defense strategy would only be discussed in detail after the legislative elections scheduled for May.