Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 22 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

News

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

Over 17 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or wounded after Saudi warplanes dropped bombs in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Sa’ada Yemeni air defense forces, backed by local fighters have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the US to spread terrorism in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Israeli regime

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia Chemical weapon production facilities have been discovered in the areas liberated from terrorists in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims as ’Big Lie’ Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US “sheer hypocrisy” for opposing Iran’s missile program while flooding the West Asia region with all kinds of weapons.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Sa’ada

Yemeni Children, Women Killed in Fresh Saudi Bombardments

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia

What Goals Driving Bin Salman’s US Visit?

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks

White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attacks on Yemen’s Aden

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Iraq Defies US, Insists on Obtaining Russia’s S-400 Missile System

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier

Christianity’s Holiest Site Closed at Protest to Israeli Regime’s Systematic Attacks

Over16 Dead During Attack on Military HQ, French Embassy in Burkina Faso

UK Muslim Association Urges May to Press Saudi Crown Prince on Yemen War, Rights abuses

Over 12 Percent of French Women Raped: Study

Iraqi FM Rejects US Permanent Bases as Violation of Sovereignty

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah

Thursday 22 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah sounded alarm on Wednesday over Lebanon’s financial and social situation, stressing that Hezbollah considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

In a televised address via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah announced the resistance party’s electoral platform for the coming mandate of the parliament, vowing that members of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to Resistance, will tackle several urgent issues upon their election in May 6.

He added that he will follow up countering corruption personally, stressing that Hezbollah is committed to keep the resistance party uninvolved in any corruption process.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the coming elections are a real opportunity to reproduce a new national authority in the country.

Talking about issues that Hezbollah lawmakers will work to achieve, Sayyed Nasrallah called for establishing a new Ministry of Planning, stressing that such ministry would help both the parliament and other ministries.

In the same context, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah lawmakers will no more agree on any future projects and contracts unless they undergo tendering process.

He said that Lebanon’s financial and social situation is in danger, noting that such danger poses an existential threat to the country and the state.

Sayyed Nasrallah announced on the other hand, that Hezbollah has no reservations over a call by President Michel Aoun to hold talks about the country’s defense strategy following the parliamentary elections.

Referring to Rome II Conference, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah doesn’t oppose any measure that offers aid in a bid to fund and support the Lebanese Army.

However, he warned that Rome II Conference doesn’t offer support to the army as part of an aid but rather such support takes the form of loans, something which will increase the public debt in Lebanon.

This issue needs more consultations at the parliament and the cabinet,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

On March 15, top Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Saad Hariri, convened in Rome along with representatives of 40 countries to convince the world that Lebanon's military needs more help. According to reports, “The European Union pledged 50 million euros ($61 million), and Hariri said France had created a 400 million euro ($492 million) credit facility to purchase 'equipment' for Lebanon’s military and security forces. The UK has pledged an additional $13 million, it said on Twitter.” Nevertheless, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said March 12 that the national defense strategy would only be discussed in detail after the legislative elections scheduled for May.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Hezbollah Resistance Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Lebanon Elections

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

At Least 45 Civilians Killed on Friday When Turkey Struck Syria`s Afrin
Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province