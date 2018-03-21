Yemeni Forces Down Saudi F-15 Warplane over Saada

Alwaght- Yemeni air defense forces, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, have intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Military sources confirmed to Yemeni news agency Saba, that the warplane was targeted with a surface-to-air missile while flying over the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada on Wednesday.

The US-made modern warplane had taken part in bombardments against residential neighborhoods in the province, sources said.

A still from a video released by Ansarullah shows an R-27T air-to-air missile being launched. The coalition said one of its F-15s was hit. Source: Al-Masirah TV

Earlier in the day, Saudi fighter jets targeted a vehicle as it was travelling along a road in the Nihm district of Yemen’s west-central province of Sana'a.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces shot down a Saudi-led spy drone in flight over Midi district Hajjah Governorate, Yemen a military official told Saba on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday, the official said.

Yemeni forces regularly target Saudi-led warplanes, spy drone flying over the country and also launch attacks inside the Saudi kingdom in retaliation for the Riyadh-led war on Yemen, which has claimed around 14,000 lives.

The Saudi aggression was launched in March 2015 to reinstate a former Riyadh-friendly government and to eliminate the popular Ansarullah movement, that has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective administration.

The offensive has, however, achieved neither of its goals despite the spending of billions of petrodollars and the enlisting of the cooperation of Saudi Arabia’s regional and Western allies.