Iran Foiled US Terrorist Plot in West Asia: Leader

Alwaght-Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Republic of Iran has well managed to thwart a plot by the United States to spread terrorism and cause rifts in the West Asia region to divert attention from the Zionist regime of Israel.

“The United States created terrorist groups like ISIS in the region in a bid to distract public attention from the Zionist regime. The United States either does not want or cannot ensure security in the Middle East,” the Leader said in an address to a huge gathering of pilgrims in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad on Wednesday on the first day of the Persian New Year.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that Western countries have failed to establish security and stability in Afghanistan, stressing that Tehran has offered assistance to regional countries based on good faith.

The Leader pointed out that Iran has managed to cleanse many parts of the Middle East from the presence of terrorists.

“Iran has never sought to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries,” he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the great potential that the country enjoys, emphasizing that all national problems can be solved by the youth and through self-reliance.

He warned that enemies are trying to make people disappointed in the establishment through propaganda, stressing that Iran has had a desirable record in terms of its gross domestic product (GDP).

The Leader also demanded that the country’s geographical capacities, energy resources and mineral reserves be tapped, underlining that Iranian youths are able to do so many great things.

He also urged both the Iranian nation and authorities to fully support Iranian-made products, calling on Iranian diplomats to facilitate the export of such commodities.