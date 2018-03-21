Did US, UK Stage Skripal Chemical Saga to Frame Russia?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 21 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

News

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia Chemical weapon production facilities have been discovered in the areas liberated from terrorists in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims as ’Big Lie’ Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US “sheer hypocrisy” for opposing Iran’s missile program while flooding the West Asia region with all kinds of weapons.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Red Cross Urges More Access to Civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Re-Elected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria: Russia

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Did US, UK Stage Skripal Chemical Saga to Frame Russia?

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University

India Confirms Death of 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

Nigerian Govt. Plans to Kill Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention: IMN Official

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attacks on Yemen’s Aden

Trump Contradicts Pentagon’s Syria Policy, Limits It to Wiping ISIS

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Wave of Terror Attacks Kill 23 in Afghanistan

Power, Wealth Monopoly Immersing Saudi Arabia in Poverty

Christianity’s Holiest Site Closed at Protest to Israeli Regime’s Systematic Attacks

Kashmiris Flee Front Line as India-Pakistan Tensions Intensify

UK’s Anti-Iran UNSC Resolution Defeated by Russian Veto

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Iraqi FM Rejects US Permanent Bases as Violation of Sovereignty

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Did US, UK Stage Skripal Chemical Saga to Frame Russia?

Wednesday 21 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Did US, UK Stage Skripal Chemical Saga to Frame Russia?

Chemical weapons experts at the location of Skripal’s poisoning

The scandal surrounding the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal could have been staged by the United States and Britain, Russian officials have suggested.

Related Content

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The scandal surrounding the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal could have been staged by the US and Britain, Russian officials have suggested.

Head of the Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department at the Russian Defense Ministry Vladimir Yermakov said at a briefing for foreign ambassadors that the Skripal case could have been staged by the US, the state with the largest chemical weapons arsenal.

"It is likely that this could have been orchestrated from across the pond. It is no secret to anyone that the UK’s closest partner (the US) is the only state officially keeping the largest arsenals of chemical weapons in the world," he pointed out.

"Of course, they are not comfortable with the mounting criticism coming from sensible parties in the [Chemical Weapons] Convention], that’s why they have gotten riled up," the diplomat went on to say. "Maybe this is the reason behind all this unseemly commotion around Salisbury?" he asked.

Yermakov said Russia has absolutely no complicity in the poisoning. According to him, "it is becoming ever more obvious" that the attack on the Skripals in Salisbury "is most likely a new grossly falsified and unlawful provocation."

Britain lied on Iraq

"At the same time, Great Britain has quite a different track record," the senior diplomat said, adding that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair had openly admitted his lies about the situation around Iraq.

"Even though he admitted that, several hundred thousand innocent Iraqi citizens were killed. And no one was held responsible for that," Yermakov said.

"One only has to guess who and for what purpose is now trying to plunge Great Britain into a new dirty and again losing venture for London from the very outset against Russia this time,’ the high-ranking diplomat said.

The senior Russian diplomat said it was absurd to demand some explanations from Russia on the Skripal case.

"In this situation, Russia by definition does not owe anything to anyone and surely cannot bear responsibility for the acts or the idleness of the British authorities on their own territory," he stressed.

Act of terror against Russia

Moscow considers the Salisbury attack as an act of terror against Russian citizens carried out on the UK territory, he stressed.

"It once again confirms how different our assessments and approaches are. We say that two Russian citizens were attacked on the UK territory, so provide us with all the information about the attack that we believe to be an act of terror against Russian citizens carried out on the UK territory," he said, addressing a British diplomat.

Russia destroyed all chemical weapons stockpiles

Russia has destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles, the issue closed once and for all, Yermakov said.

"On September 27, 2017, the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) officially confirmed that Russia had completed the destruction of its chemical weapons stockpiles ahead of time," he said. "For us, this issue is closed once and for all. British politicians’ unscrupulous attempts to cause disarray in this noble effort does little credit to them, frankly speaking," Yermakov added.

"It only has to be solved who stood behind this and which goals pursued. Only one thing is clear that Russia has absolutely no complicity in this at least for one simple reason: such an act is simply inadmissible and it is disadvantageous for us by all parameters," Yermakov said.

US maintains chemical weapons stockpiles

Meanwhile, the commander of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, Major General Igor Kirillov said the US has not yet destroyed its arsenal of chemical weapons so the US’ accusations appear cynical.

"The US’ accusations against us look especially cynical since they have failed to destroy their stockpile of chemical weapons citing shortage of money," Kirillov told foreign ambassadors at a briefing on the Skripal case.

The Skripal case

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent on March 4 and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, UK. Both of them have been hospitalized and are in critical condition.

British authorities blamed Russia for the poisoning, but failed to provide any evidence to support their accusations. Russia refuted all of London’s allegations. With that, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and the suspension of high-level bilateral contacts. On Saturday, in response to London’s moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared 23 British diplomats persona-non-grata and would expel them within a week, close the British consulate general in St. Petersburg, and terminate the British Council’s activities in Russia.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Sergei Skripal United States Britain Russia Chemical Weapons Poisoning

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

At Least 45 Civilians Killed on Friday When Turkey Struck Syria`s Afrin
Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province