  Wednesday 21 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Fleeing Terrorists Left 40 Tons of Chemical Weapons in Syria– Russian DM Chemical weapon production facilities have been discovered in the areas liberated from terrorists in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

India Confirms Death of its 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims as ’Big Lie’ Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US “sheer hypocrisy” for opposing Iran’s missile program while flooding the West Asia region with all kinds of weapons.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Red Cross Urges More Access to Civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Re-Elected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Wednesday 21 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Bahraini forces arresting a female activist (File picture)

Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities.

Alwaght- Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities, including three sisters.

According to reports, 10 female Bahrainis have been sentenced to 3 and 5 years in prison while another three females are being held in the pre-detention trial.

"Najah Al-Sheikh, Zainab Makki and Fawziya Mashala" are suspended and "Taiba Darwish, Faten Hussein, Mona Habib and Hamida Joumaa" are sentenced to 5 years in prison, the statistics revealed.

The three sisters, 3 sisters "Fatima Ali, Amal Ali and Iman Ali" are serving 3-year jail terms, in addition to "Madina Ali, Amira Al-Qashaami and Hajar Mansour".

Political female prisoners are held in Isa Town Women's Prison. According to reports by human rights organizations, the female detainees are facing torture and inhuman treatment in prison. Bahraini women have been in the forefront, along with men, to protest against dictatorship in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Elsewhere, Bahraini regime forces raided on Wednesday more than 18 houses in the Diraz area, west of the Bahraini capital, Manama, home to the Shiite spiritual leader in the country Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim who is under house arrest.

According to information, the troops, dressed in civilian clothes, arrested seven people, including children.

The information confirmed that the houses were vandalized and robbed of some of its contents before the seven citizens were arrested. Those who were taken into custody are: Hussein Mohammed Saleh, Sayed Ahmed Sayed Majid, Hassan Mulla Ali Jassem, Mohammed Fadel Abdul Rahim, Hassan Abdul Khaleq Jassim, Hassan Isa Al Fatlawi and Qasim Aqeel Fadl.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

The Western-backed Al Khalifa regime has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Many people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries while thousands have been arrested in the regime’s crackdown. Many political detainees are suffering torture and inhuman treatment in the regime's notorious detention centers.

