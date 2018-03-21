Bahraini Regime Jails 13 Females Over Political Activities

Alwaght- Statistics published by activists on social media outlets showed that there are 13 female prisoners in Bahrain incarcerated over anti-regime political activities, including three sisters.

According to reports, 10 female Bahrainis have been sentenced to 3 and 5 years in prison while another three females are being held in the pre-detention trial.

"Najah Al-Sheikh, Zainab Makki and Fawziya Mashala" are suspended and "Taiba Darwish, Faten Hussein, Mona Habib and Hamida Joumaa" are sentenced to 5 years in prison, the statistics revealed.

The three sisters, 3 sisters "Fatima Ali, Amal Ali and Iman Ali" are serving 3-year jail terms, in addition to "Madina Ali, Amira Al-Qashaami and Hajar Mansour".

Political female prisoners are held in Isa Town Women's Prison. According to reports by human rights organizations, the female detainees are facing torture and inhuman treatment in prison. Bahraini women have been in the forefront, along with men, to protest against dictatorship in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Elsewhere, Bahraini regime forces raided on Wednesday more than 18 houses in the Diraz area, west of the Bahraini capital, Manama, home to the Shiite spiritual leader in the country Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim who is under house arrest.

According to information, the troops, dressed in civilian clothes, arrested seven people, including children.

The information confirmed that the houses were vandalized and robbed of some of its contents before the seven citizens were arrested. Those who were taken into custody are: Hussein Mohammed Saleh, Sayed Ahmed Sayed Majid, Hassan Mulla Ali Jassem, Mohammed Fadel Abdul Rahim, Hassan Abdul Khaleq Jassim, Hassan Isa Al Fatlawi and Qasim Aqeel Fadl.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

The Western-backed Al Khalifa regime has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Many people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries while thousands have been arrested in the regime’s crackdown. Many political detainees are suffering torture and inhuman treatment in the regime's notorious detention centers.