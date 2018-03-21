At Least 29 Killed in ISIS Attack Near Kabul University

Alwaght- At least 29 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in a mid-day explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack, which happened close to Kabul University and Ali Abad hospital.

News reports quoted the interior ministry as saying that a suicide bomber had detonated his explosives while walking among a group of people.

Another 52 people were injured in the blast, according to Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahid Majroh.

A spokesman for Kabul city police, Basir Mojahid, said the attacker was trying to reach the capital's Sakhi shrine, where people had gathered to celebrate the Persian new year-Nowruz-, a celebration of the start of spring.

Last Tuesday, on the eve of Nowruz, interior ministry officials had said that there was enough security for the celebration.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed at least nine people when he detonated his device at a security checkpoint.

The previous month, several people were killed and injured in a suicide attack in the Shashdarak area of Kabul, not far from the Kabul Green Zone where many diplomatic compounds are located.

Last month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported 3,438 deaths and 7,015 wounded in the country last year despite US-led military presence in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the US and its allies invaded the country in 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. US-led forces continue to occupy the country amid an upsurge of terrorist attacks by ISIS and Taliban groups and an unprecedented increase on narcotics production.