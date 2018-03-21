Israel Regime Admits to Bombing Syria in 2007, Warns of more Attacks

Alwaght- The Israeli regime has formally admitted that it had attacked and destroyed a site in eastern Syria back in 2007, warning the region of more such acts of aggression.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) finally confirmed that the operation indeed took place, releasing details and photo evidence of the strike.

“During the night of September 5th and 6th, 2007, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a nuclear facility in its last stages of construction in the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria, 280 miles north-east of Damascus,” the IAF said in a press release.

For over 10 years, the Israeli regime's military had prohibited discussions about the already well-known and widely reported secret.

The new declassified materials included photographs and cockpit video said to show the moment that an airstrike targeted Syria’s Al-Kubar facility.

On Wednesday, the Israeli regime's war minister, Avigdor Lieberman, said the 2007 strike was a message to Israel’s enemies.

He claimed, “The motivation of our enemies has increased in recent years, but the strength of our army, our air force and our intelligence capabilities have increased compared with the capabilities we had in 2007.”

Syria denied the existence of a nuclear research facility, and said the destroyed complex was a military site under construction. Media reports at the time speculated that it was an undeclared reactor, allegedly being built by North Koreans.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad vehemently denied that his country had built a nuclear reactor in violation of its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In 2017, Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN Bashar al-Ja’afari lashed out at the Security Council and the IAEA for their failure to denounce Israel’s blatant military attack in 2007, noting that Israel refused to cooperate with the IAEA in investigating the possible contamination caused by the Israeli rockets and the materials used to destroy the site.

Israel is believed to be the sole possessor of a nuclear arsenal in the West Asia region with more than 200 undeclared nuclear warheads. Tel Aviv has rejected global calls to join the NPT and does not allow international inspectors to observe its controversial nuclear program.