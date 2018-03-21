India Confirms Death of it 39 Citizens Kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Israeli Troops Protection Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US “sheer hypocrisy” for opposing Iran’s missile program while flooding the West Asia region with all kinds of weapons.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Red Cross Urges More Access to Civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Re-Elected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

Indian Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers with the family members of the 39 Indian men killed in Iraq

Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

Alwaght-Thirty-nine missing Indian workers, who were taken hostage by ISIS terrorists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been killed.

 India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday told the upper house of parliament the workers had been murdered by ISIS terrorist group.

 Their bodies had been found in the grave in the village of Badush northwest of the city of Mosul and taken to a local organization for DNA testing.  She added that the Iraqi authorities confirmed that 38 samples had matched and that the 39th had a partial match as he didn´t have any immediate family.

The workers were abducted in June 2014 when ISIS terrorists overran large swathes of territory in Iraq and captured Mosul. The Indian government had for years insisted they were believed still alive and the latest announcement sparked criticism from some relatives of the dead.

The grave was found after ISIS terrorists were driven out of the Iraqi city.

The physical remains of the Indians will be repatriated by the government in a special aircraft, the minister told parliament.

One of the workers was able to escape ISIS custody, the minister said.

Last December following intensive operations by the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory in the anti-ISIS campaign in the Arab country.

