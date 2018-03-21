Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection

Alwaght- Gangs of Zionist settlers have broken into al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Maghareba Gate and defiled the holy Islamic site in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem).

A source from the al-Quds Awqaf (Islamic Endowments) told reporters that a batch of 49 Zionist settlers entered the Mosque early Tuesday under the protection of Israeli regime troops and special forces.

The source added that another 52 Zionist students stormed the site later during the morning round of incursions which lasted for three hours and a half.

Other 12 settlers broke into the Mosque, walked around its courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals during the one-hour afternoon desecration.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world continue to express anger over unabated incursions by Zionists on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them deliberate acts desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and insist that its heritage should remain intact.

The situation in al-Quds escalated last December when US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, by declaring that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.