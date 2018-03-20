Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 21 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report

UK Muslim Students Face Abuse, Crime at Place of Study: Report

A third of Muslim students have experienced abuse or crime at their place of study in the Britain, with most victims believing it was motivated by Islamophobia

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US “sheer hypocrisy” for opposing Iran’s missile program while flooding the West Asia region with all kinds of weapons.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Red Cross Urges More Access to Civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Reelected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia Russia accused the US of training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria to be used as an excuse for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy

Tuesday 20 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy
Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy.

In a speech aired minutes after the turn of the year on Tuesday, the Leader extended New Year felicitations to all Iranians at home and abroad and other peoples who celebrate Nowruz, which marks the beginning of the spring.

Ayatollah Khamenei reviewed different bitter and sweet incidents the country witnessed in the course of the past year.

The sweet part of the past year was the realization of the grandeur and the might of the nation and people’s active participation, from the beginning of the year to its end,” the Leader said.

Mass turnout

The Leader hailed the mass turnout of people in Iran’s presidential election last year, the rallies marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and days of pro-establishment demonstrations that helped put an end to a series of scattered riots in the country.

Another positive thing that happened last year was that Iran successfully managed to overcome foreign threats, whose goals, at least one of them, were to harm the Islamic Republic,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to a number of tragedies that hit the nation last solar year, including natural disasters, a passenger plane crash as well as an Iranian oil tanker crash in high seas.

In the year ahead, the Leader said, “what is important is that everybody should work hard,” adding that “our main concern this year is yet again the issue of economy and people’s living conditions.”

Domestic production pivotal

Ayatollah Khamenei described domestic production as “the pivotal” issue this year, which he said is the key to resolving many of the country’s economic and social woes.

The key is the domestic production and if it is speeded up, many of the problems would go away,” said the Leader. “I chose this as the pivot for this year’s motto. This year’s motto is supporting Iranian products.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “This is not the concern of officials alone but the people from all walks of life can contribute to it. To the very sense of the word, they can have a part.”

 “May God assist both our officials and people so they could fulfill their responsibilities in the best way possible and could make this motto of the year, which is supporting Iranian products, come true to the very sense of the word,” the Leader said.

President Rouhani hails Iran's role

Meanwhile, in his Nowruz message aired live on national TV, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised the Islamic Republic’s role in efforts to restore peace and stability to the West Asia through cooperation with regional countries.

The Iranian president made a reference to the ISIS terror group’s territorial defeat last year in Iraq and Syria, which came about with the help of Iranian military advisors.

Last year, our nation, which has always been the creator of peace and tranquility in the region and the world, managed to bring more stability and security to the region alongside nations of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, through its continued endeavors and the [efforts made by] its sincere soldiers and diligent diplomats.”

Rouhani praised the unity of the Iranian nation during the tragic incidents that occurred last year, including the natural disasters that hit several parts of the country.

The president reaffirmed his administration’s determination to continue its efforts to eradicate poverty and combat unemployment, calling on the people, particularly investors and entrepreneurs, to assist the government to achieve that goal.

Enemies, Rouhani added, were “after a pretext to break the Iranian nation,” but they failed to do so in the face of the people’s unity.

Iran Nowruz Ayatollah Khamenei President Rouhani

