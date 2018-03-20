US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North

Alwaght- The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

“The practice is slated to begin April 1, and it will be conducted on a similar size in previous years,” the South Korean Ministry of National Defense said, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Pentagon confirmed the planned resumption of joint US-South Korean drills, noting that the exercises are expected to conclude toward the end of May. The military drills being pushed by the United States come despite a thaw in relations between Seoul and Pyongyang over the past few weeks.

“Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and the Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo have agreed to resume the annual combined exercises including Foal Eagle and Key Resolve which were de-conflicted with the schedule of the Olympic Games. The exercises are expected to resume April 1, 2018, at a scale similar to that of the previous years,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said in a statement.

After North Korea stated its desire to seek rapprochement with its neighbor, Seoul managed to convince Washington to hold off the annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills until after the Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea.

However, despite Pyongyang’s pledge to temporarily halt its missile testing, pending upcoming US-North Korean talks, the US has never made concessions to freeze its military drills with South Korea. On Monday, Logan clarified that the military exercise would involve about 23,700 US troops and 300,000 members of the South Korean military