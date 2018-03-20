Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 20 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM

Three Chemical Attacks by Terrorists Foiled in Syria: Russia DM

Russia’s defense minister says three attempts at staging chemical attacks in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have been thwarted over the past week.

Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Gaddafi Funding Scandal Former French President Sarkozy arrested over a scandal where he is said to have obtained $60 million in election funds from the Libyan dictatorship of Gaddafi.

US, S Korea Plan Massive Military Drills Ignoring Concerns by North The United States and South Korea plan joint military exercises despite concerns by North Korea which views them as provocative.

Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims Iran has dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s allegation that Iran harbors terrorists, saying by spreading lies Riyadh cannot hide its support for terrorism.

White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’ Palestinian Authority president labelled the US envoy to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump’s policies.

Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Hypocritical US Flooding West Asia with Weapons, Opposes Iran’s Defense Missiles: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US “sheer hypocrisy” for opposing Iran’s missile program while flooding the West Asia region with all kinds of weapons.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Red Cross Urges More Access to Civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Reelected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia Russia accused the US of training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria to be used as an excuse for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince’s Terrorism Claims

Tuesday 20 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Dismisses Saudi Crown Prince's Terrorism Claims
Alwaght-Iran has sharply dismissed the Saudi crown prince’s latest allegation that Iran harbors terrorist leaders, saying by “spreading lies” about the Islamic Republic, the Riyadh regime cannot hide its history of creating and promoting terrorism.

Bahram Qassemi, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, made the remarks on Tuesday shortly after Mohammed bin Salman told the America's CBS News show “60 Minutes” that Iran is a destabilizing force in the region, and that is hosting and supporting al-Qaeda ringleaders.

Salman made the comments before his talks with US officials in Washington. Qassemi called the claim about the presence of such characters in Iran “a big lie.”

By such instances of disseminating lies, he (bin Salman) cannot hide the role played by the Saudi government and rulers in creating the most dangerous terrorist groups in contemporary history and in notable terrorist incidents, such as [the attacks of] the September 11 [,2001]” in New York, he added.

The US used the 9/11 attacks as a pretext to launch a so-called war on terror in Asia, as part of which it invaded Afghanistan with its NATO allies later that year.

Qassemi further said in the early years of Washington’s invasion, some al-Qaeda leaders fled Afghan soil and illegally entered the Islamic Republic’s borders.

They were, however, arrested and handed over to their respective countries, including some members of al-Qaeda ringleader Osama bin Laden’s family, Qassemi noted.

Given their Saudi nationalities, they were treated as per Riyadh’s instruction, he said.

Qassemi said bin Salman, during his visit to the US, is brazenly using all means “to pave the way for his ascension to the throne.”

Apparently, he said, pouring billions of dollars of the Saudi nation’s wealth into the American arms industry has not sufficed to serve the crown prince’s purpose, prompting him now to try to blot out Riyadh’s already-proven background in supporting terrorism and extremism.

The Iranian official further said bin Salman was revealed in the recent interview to be a “clumsy liar” and “misconceiver” who does not even know about his own country’s history and culture.

Qassemi said everyone knows well about how al-Qaeda was establishment by Saudi intelligence institutions and the kingdom’s systematic contacts with the terrorists, he said.

Declassified US documents on the 9/11 attacks have revealed many current Saudi rulers have played a flagrant role in the terror incidents, he noted.

Saudi Arabia Iran Bahram Qassemi Al Qaeda Mohammed bin Salman

