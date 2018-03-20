White House Outraged after Palestinian President Calls US Envoy to Israel ‘Son of Dog’

Alwaght- Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas labelled the US ambassador to Israeli entity David Friedman a "son of a dog" during an attack on Donald Trump's policies.

"[The US administration] has said that settlement building is legitimate," Abbas began before going in with the shade. "That's what several American officials have said including, first and foremost, their ambassador in Tel Aviv David Friedman. He said [settlers] are building in their land. Son of a dog, they are building in their land? He is a settler and his family members are settlers," Abbas said during a speech he was giving in Ramallah.

The 82-year-old politician also said he was under pressure to travel to Washington, DC, and to approve of the policies of US President Donald Trump, who announced in December 2017 to general global uproar that the US would be moving its embassy to Jerusalem. It was later revealed that the embassy move is expected by this summer.

"What do you expect of such a government? I was pressured to travel to Washington to legitimize Trump's program, but I did not agree and would never agree to give up our principles or the rights of the Palestinian people," Abbas stated. "They made a conference about Gaza, but only now do they claim to recognize that Gazans are suffering and we've been talking for 11 years already."

The White House later Monday slammed Abbas's "insults", saying he must choose between hate and peace.

Friedman, who is Jewish, was Trump’s personal lawyer before being appointed last year and is a longstanding supporter of settlement building in the occupied West Bank, considered illegal under international law.