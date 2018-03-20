Czech Halts Extradition of Ex-Kurdish Leader to Turkey

Alwaght- Czech Republic has halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, former leader of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

Saleh Muslim was briefly detained by Czech authorities in the capital of Prague in February on a warrant issued by Turkey, according to a state attorney’s office statement issued on Monday.

Saleh Muslim’s release from detention, under a February 27 court order, caused a diplomatic row with Ankara.

A high court in Ankara had filed a case against Muslim for a deadly attack carried out in Turkish capital in 2016.

According to state-run Anadolu news agency, the charges against him included damaging national unity and integrity, deliberate murder, damaging public property and transferring dangerous materials.

The March 2016 attack at a popular shopping area in central Ankara had been carried out by an explosive-laden vehicle, and left 37 people dead and dozens others injured.

The court had also issued an arrest warrant for Muslim, and asked the Interpol to issue a red notice against him.

On the release, Saleh Muslim pledged to remain on EU territory and to cooperate in further proceedings. However, the new decision means that the Czech authorities have concluded the case completely. Lawyer Miroslav Krutina said the decision also meant Muslim was no longer bound by a pledge to remain in the EU.