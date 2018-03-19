Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 19 March 2018
Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin

Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin

Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

Red Cross Urges More Access to Civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Reelected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia Russia accused the US of training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria to be used as an excuse for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

Alwaght- Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

In two letters sent to the UN Secretary General and the head of the UNSC on Monday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that head of the Turkish regime’s declaration with regards to the control of its invading forces over Syrian city of Afrin is illegal and contradicts the principles and purposes of UN Charter and international law.

The Ministry added that the Turkish practices and attacks not only threaten the lives of citizens and the unity of Syrian territory and people, but also prolong the war on Syria as a service to terrorism and its supporters, as they threaten security and peace of the region and the world.

Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters started the military operation into Afrin in late January to remove a US-backed Kurdish militia - known as the People's Protection Units (YPG) - near its border. Ankara describes the armed group as "terrorists".

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his troops and their militant allies have entered the Syrian city of Afrin and taken control of its center after Kurdish militia pulled out.

Ankara launched the operation after the US said it sought to create a 30,000-strong force near the Turkish border in Syria with the help of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militant group which is mainly comprised of Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters. The Turkish government regards the YPG as a Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has been fighting for an autonomous region inside Turkey since 1984.

Turkey has threatened to expand its operation as far as the nearby city of Manbij, where American forces are stationed.

Turkey Syria Afrin Kurds PKK YPG US

