Syria Reports Turkey to UN for Occupying Afrin

Alwaght- Syria condemned Turkey’s occupying of Afrin and the crimes committed by it and called on the invading forces to withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories.

In two letters sent to the UN Secretary General and the head of the UNSC on Monday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that head of the Turkish regime’s declaration with regards to the control of its invading forces over Syrian city of Afrin is illegal and contradicts the principles and purposes of UN Charter and international law.

The Ministry added that the Turkish practices and attacks not only threaten the lives of citizens and the unity of Syrian territory and people, but also prolong the war on Syria as a service to terrorism and its supporters, as they threaten security and peace of the region and the world.

Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters started the military operation into Afrin in late January to remove a US-backed Kurdish militia - known as the People's Protection Units (YPG) - near its border. Ankara describes the armed group as "terrorists".

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his troops and their militant allies have entered the Syrian city of Afrin and taken control of its center after Kurdish militia pulled out.

Ankara launched the operation after the US said it sought to create a 30,000-strong force near the Turkish border in Syria with the help of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militant group which is mainly comprised of Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters. The Turkish government regards the YPG as a Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has been fighting for an autonomous region inside Turkey since 1984.

Turkey has threatened to expand its operation as far as the nearby city of Manbij, where American forces are stationed.