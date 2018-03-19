Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Regime’s Terrorism: Hamas

Alwaght- Palestinian Hamas Movement on Monday dubbed Sunday’s anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by Abdul Rahman Bani Fadhl in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), a natural response to the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinians.

Political bureau member of Hamas, Mousa Doudin, said the “heroic anti-occupation stabbing” which led to the death of an Israeli soldier prove that the Palestinians will forever keep defending their land and holy sites until their last breath.

He added that the Palestinian people will leave no stone unturned until the US President Donald Trump rescinds his al-Quds declaration.

“Our people’s iron will shall never be dampened by the terrorism perpetrated by the Israeli occupation,” he said, adding that Trump’s move is a curse to the Israelis for it will trigger more anti-occupation attacks against the occupation forces and settlers.

“Our people’s right can never be subject to the statute of limitations. The Palestinian resistance is ready to respond at any time and in any place,” the Hamas leader further stated.

Israeli regime’s internal spy agency, Shin Bet, announced in a statement that 28-year-old Abd al-Rahman Bani Fadel, a resident of the northern West Bank town of Aqraba – located eighteen kilometers southeast of Nablus, stabbed and seriously injured a Zionist along Hagai Street in the Old City of al-Quds on Sunday evening. The Palestinian was later killed by Israeli regime forces.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed a new wave of tension ever since Trump announced his decision on December 6 last year to recognize al-Quds as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis the city triggered demonstrations in the occupied territories, and Muslim countries.